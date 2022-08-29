You are here: HomeSports2022 08 29Article 1612223

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react as PUMA unveil official Ghana away for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars new away jersey

Kit manufacturing company Puma have officially unveiled Black Stars' away kit for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design. However, the kit remains Ghana's away kit that will be used for the Word Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

Some of the criticism is directed at the square design on the front of the jersey, which some consider it as the Black Stars' worst kit in recent years.

The Black Stars could wear the jersey for the first time in one of their three pre-World Cup friendlies in September and November.

Ghana will play Brazil and Nicaragua in September, with a final friendly against Switzerland scheduled for November.





























