Social media users react as PUMA unveil official Ghana away for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Kit manufacturing company Puma have officially unveiled Black Stars' away kit for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.



Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design. However, the kit remains Ghana's away kit that will be used for the Word Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.



Some of the criticism is directed at the square design on the front of the jersey, which some consider it as the Black Stars' worst kit in recent years.



The Black Stars could wear the jersey for the first time in one of their three pre-World Cup friendlies in September and November.



Ghana will play Brazil and Nicaragua in September, with a final friendly against Switzerland scheduled for November.







Ewww ???? ???? ????

The ugliest jersey ever — Richmond (@im_h_u_m_a_n7) August 29, 2022

Is this all your creative managers at Puma and GFA could come up with?



You could do better...I dont know what that box stands for ???? — ????????#FixTheCountry Owura Kwaku Addo (@Owuraaddo) August 29, 2022

You do football jersey like it be Ghana @60 T-shirt — Yo! Rhemy ????‍♂️ (@neequayechaka) August 29, 2022

Ghana @ 50 shirts sef dey bee pass this nonsense you do — Ernest Coleman (@cole__xy) August 29, 2022

JM will never allow us to wear this ???? — ballon d’or (@ballonstagger) August 29, 2022

Wat Nonsense jersey is this Ah! — Birthcert/Passport Nyame (@PassportNyame1) August 29, 2022

So what is this hmm we really for move go some adidas or Nike — CJ (@IJoemafia) August 29, 2022

So you this thing dey bee you ??

You don't want to design aa shun err, what is this tsw . — Macdaniels ????⚡ (@litaugustus07) August 29, 2022

Laziness meets non-priotization. The disrespect for Ghana???????? national team from your end is too much. We've seen kits made for other national teams where creative shapes were placed infront. Kindly explain what that rectangle means to our national team.#PumamustrespectGhana — Mr. Parry (@MichaelparryGh) August 29, 2022

Your Ghana jerseys lately are not nice at all. These ones unless you dash them to people. Even fake replicas kraa we won’t buy ???? — Vypa (@kwasivypa) August 29, 2022

Someone is at Puma calling themselves creative director after approving of this bullshit???????????????? — ؘ äwən jvda$ (@dirtycoffins) August 29, 2022

Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!!?

The black star away jersey €89 .

Please convert it to Ghana cedis for me wai. pic.twitter.com/xPQzdeHWWN — Adjei Solomon Kwame (@AdjeiSolomonKw2) August 29, 2022

