Social media users react as Chelsea player is held at gunpoint by Italian police

Chelsea midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko was at the mercy of Italian police as he was searched at gunpoint after he was mistaken to be a suspect involved in a shooting incident.



The French footballer who is currently on loan at AC Milan was pinned against a blue and white Police vehicle while being searched by one officer.



The two other Police officers who were at the scene had their guns out preventing anyone from approaching while the calm Bakayoko was being searched with his hands placed on the police vehicle.



Bakayoko was finally left off the hook when one of the officers was prompted by the people around that the "suspects" they had pinned on the car is an AC Milan player.



The police after realizing that the suspect they had was the AC Milan midfielder gave a surprising look before releasing him.



A video of the incident that has been shared on social media has angered many netizens who have bemoaned the constant harassment of black people in Europe.







Milan police released a statement stating that the incident had happened earlier in July after a shooting incident that happened earlier on the day.



“The search happened on July 3. It was due to a shooting that happened in the area hours earlier. The two fit the description of the suspects; one of the two was black and with a green shirt. That’s the reason they were held at gunpoint,” the statement said.



Below are some of the reactions on social media compiled by GhanaWeb in the post below:





