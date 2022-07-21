Social media users hail 'fine wine' Harrison Afful after incredible display against Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Black Stars right-back, Harrison Afful has earned plaudits from Ghanaians after his sumptuous display for Charlotte FC in their pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Thursday 21, 2021.
Afful was in his element as his side beat Chelsea 5-2 on penalties after the match ended one-all in regulation time.
Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a first half lead, but a late equaliser by Daniel Rios from the spot, took the game to penalty shootouts.
Some Ghanaians were stunned to see the 35-year-old commanding the right side and took to social media to react to Afful's performance.
Others who had no clue regarding the whereabout since he faded out of the Black Stars were happy to see the former Asante Kotoko man in action.
Afful replaced Jaylin Lindsey on the 46th minutes but could not play the whole half as he was subbed off for Koa Santos in the 82 minutes.
Chelsea after the loss have two more friendlies against Arsenal and Udinese to conclude their pre-season before the 2022/2023 EPL season begins on August 5.
Here are some reactions
Harrison Afful still plays football????— Francis O. Sarkodie (@sark_odie) July 21, 2022
Harrison Afful ????— KOFI GATOR (@Gator_Reinhard) July 21, 2022
Harrison afful l dey mia the boys.— Richmann ???????????? (@oh_itsKelewele) July 21, 2022
Harrison Afful still dey form— #FixTheCountry (@Nanakesse24) July 21, 2022
harrison afful is still balling at 35????????— Ananse???? (@ats3omiAnaanu) July 21, 2022
Harrison Afful is playing very well for Charlotte against Chelsea...— bluurrr (@blairfromearth) July 21, 2022
Harrison Afful thems pocket havertz and I’m supposed to believe this guy is an exceptional talented footballer ????— kabutey (@younoguy) July 21, 2022
Harrison Afful plays for Charlotte wow????— ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? (@BADASSPMF) July 21, 2022
Harrison Afful still plays well oo. I’m enjoying his game.— Vincent Asuako (@bizzy_badi) July 21, 2022
35years Harrison Afful still balling— ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? (@BADASSPMF) July 21, 2022
Good to see our very own Harrison Afful in action ????????— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) July 21, 2022
Our very own Harrison Afful making Ghana???????? Proud.#CharlotteFC#Chelsea . pic.twitter.com/iKa890Cf2Q— Osei Owusu Nimako Badu. (@OBaduuk) July 21, 2022
I don't remember hearing a Ghanaian player still playing at age 35 n still be applauded . Kudos Harrison Afful— E-harque dachameleon (@dtakyikwaku) July 21, 2022
Good to see Harrison Afful ???? ???? ???????? #FCSeries pic.twitter.com/YsGz4KNNcC— Adjor???? (@thekingadjor) July 21, 2022