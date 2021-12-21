Social media users divided over provisional squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The inclusion of Dreams FC right back Philemon Baffour in Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has generated debate on social media with questions about his quality.



Following the naming of the squad on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Philemon Baffour has been trending with social media users concerned about what he offers the team.



On the whole squad, there is diverse response to the decision made coach Milovan Rajevac and his coaching team.



Some hold that the squad represent the best of Ghanaian players and that with this team Ghana can win the tournament in Cameroon.



Other users are of the view that some players ought not have been called up for the competition.



Generally, there is an appreciation that the quality in the team has dropped.



Dreams FC has conceded 14 goals this season, excluding the 3 in Kumasi now, but their defender Philemon Baffour still finds himself in the Black Stars AFCON squad.

infact they have the weakest defence in the Ghana Premier League, surprisingly has the best defender in the league — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) December 21, 2021

The Black Stars won't win anything with this squad — Star_bwoy (@SayNoToAgyapa) December 21, 2021

I'm wondering why Ghana black Stars leading striker is Jordan ayew. A player has just scored just a goal in 13 month.

Meanwhile we have yahaya Mohammed and many better strikers who are performing will — Akrasi Benjamin (@akrasi360) December 21, 2021

Ah at Valladolid, CK Akonnor called him for the game against SA in Cape Coast. I think this was 2019 and he rejected it. He's been rejecting call ups till now. Which U23 did he want to play if you're rejecting Black Stars — Osman ???????? ???????? (@deosman12) December 21, 2021

Well chuffed for David Abagna's black stars call up. Baller — Nana. (@SuperJoeyy) December 21, 2021

Salis Abdul Samed is one player I am so happy seeing in the Black Stars squad. If you are someone who follows Ghanaian players abroad like I do, you would appreciate his inclusion in the team by Milovan Rajevac.



Congrats Salis. pic.twitter.com/xu8GzpPaQP — David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) December 21, 2021

Why the fuss?

It's not like there are some better players somewhere who haven't been called up. As for Philemon Baffour, I can only assume he serves a living 'god'. pic.twitter.com/llWpL2aGrU — Hans Mensah Andoh (@hansandoh) December 21, 2021

Philemon Baffour Nyame ???? — Robert Quesi-Mens (@Aquesi_Gunner) December 21, 2021

Philemon Baffour cannot fail as a footballer. oh no he can't. The foundation has been laid for him. The support, the criticisms, everything that happens around him. The expectations are so high that he must win at least 3 Fifa world best awards. he cannot fail Ghanaians. — ASU-B ON AIR???????????????? (@barimahasub) December 21, 2021

Favor of Philemon Baffour is all that we pray for ???????? https://t.co/7ID4md9GiB — Kobina Otchere Ackom (@kobina_Otchere) December 21, 2021

Philemon Baffour di3 Thanos oo, he is inevitable. This squad di3 at best Quarter Final. https://t.co/rUiMcABbrd — Kojo_Skills (@Kojo_Skills) December 21, 2021