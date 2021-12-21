You are here: HomeSports2021 12 21Article 1428991

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users divided over provisional squad for 2021 AFCON

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

The inclusion of Dreams FC right back Philemon Baffour in Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has generated debate on social media with questions about his quality.

Following the naming of the squad on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Philemon Baffour has been trending with social media users concerned about what he offers the team.

On the whole squad, there is diverse response to the decision made coach Milovan Rajevac and his coaching team.

Some hold that the squad represent the best of Ghanaian players and that with this team Ghana can win the tournament in Cameroon.

Other users are of the view that some players ought not have been called up for the competition.

Generally, there is an appreciation that the quality in the team has dropped.

