You are here: HomeSports2022 06 13Article 1559363

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users divided over medals for Asante Kotoko league triumph

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Image of Ghana Premier League winners medal Image of Ghana Premier League winners medal

Asante Kotoko wins GPL

Imoro Ibrahim scores fantastic Frekkick against Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko beat Elmina Sharks on coronation day

The Ghana Premier League winners' medals handed to Kumasi Asante Kotoko by the Ghana Footballs Association have had divided opinions on social media over its quality.

The FA were criticised last season for handing winners, Hearts of Oak, what many termed as 'key holders', hence, local football enthusiasts were keen to see the body up their game in that regard this season.

Asante Kotoko recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Elmina Sharks to officially lift the Ghana Premier League title as the winners of the 2021/2022 season.

Imoro Ibrahim scored a stunning freekick in the first half before George Mfegue came off the bench to net a brace in the second half to claim the resounding win.

Upon winning the league, the players were handed locally hand-made gold medals.

After images of the medals surfaced online, some have opined that it is an improvement on what were given to Hearts of Oak players last season.

Meanwhile, others have ridiculed the design, saying it is not apt.

Here are some reactions