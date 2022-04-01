You are here: HomeSports2022 04 01Article 1504955

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users divided over Mohammed Salisu

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu play videoSouthampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Salisu rejects Ghana

GFA to focus on players ready to play for Ghana

Otto Addo meets Mohammed Salisu

To call or not to call – That is one of the topical issues that have arisen from Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

Since Tuesday, March 29, 2022 when Ghana’s participation at the World Cup was confirmed, there have been heated debate on social media over whether Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu should be invited.

Social media users are sharply divided on whether the Ghana Football Association should extend a sixth invitation to Salisu after five failed attempts.

Whiles some argue that inviting him will be unfair to the defenders who honored call ups for the qualifiers, others argue that his quality papers over his rejections.

Salisu, according to the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has turned down the Black Stars on five occasions.

According to him efforts by former coaches, Kwasi Appiah, Akonnor and Rajevac yielded no positive result.

Attempts by Chris Hughton and Otto Addo did little to change the heart of the Southampton defender who is bent on not playing for the country.

Meanwhile head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has hinted of further consultations with Salisu to get him play for the country.

"I got to know Mohammed (Salisu) when I went to Southampton two months ago to meet, we had very good talks and it will take longer for you to understand him. I don't want to talk about it because it is his decision but as an outsider, it is easier to say that he doesn't want to come," Otto Addo said.

Otto Addo ended his statement by thanking Mohammed Salisu for opening up to him about his reasons for refusing call-ups and hope that he will one day join the Black Stars."

"But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons, I appreciate him for making time for me and explaining his part to me and I hope that the time will come."



Read the tweets below