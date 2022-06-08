Social media users divided over Inaki, Nico Williams

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Inaki, Nico Williams arrive in Ghana



Black Stars to play in four-nation tournament



Tariq Lamptey to confirm nationality switch



The arrival of Inaki Williams and Nico Williams in Ghana has stirred up reports of the two brothers confirming their allegiance to Ghana.



Photos were awash on social media with reports that the two Athletic Bilbao players were going to engage the Ghana Football Association after which they will confirm their decision to play for Ghana at the expense of Spain.



The imminent arrival of the two players as Ghanaian players has resulted in conversations about their commitment to Ghana.



Ghanaians are divided over the inclusion of the brothers with the debate focusing largely on whether they indeed have love for Ghana or are just opportunists trying to capitalize on Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup.



Whiles some are unhappy that the Ghana Football Association are opening the doors of th national team to players who once openly declared their disinterest in playing for Ghana, others believe that competence and quality should take precedence over any other factor.



Some also hold that Inaki and Nico Williams must be made to play for Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers before being included in the World Cup squad.



Is it not a case of setting ourselves up to fail again, like the 2014 fiasco?



Already we are chasing players to rescind decisions to play for the Black Stars meanwhile there are players who have worked tirelessly to qualify the team to the world cup.



Inaki Williams and Salisu? — George Nitro (@georgenitroduah) June 8, 2022

Hudson Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and Inaki Williams as the front three. Jordan Ayew, Afena Gyan and Fatawu Issahaku for Local Blackstars. Go Ghana ???????? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) June 7, 2022

Inaki Williams that need 10 chances to score 1 goal? Apuutorr https://t.co/L5lajwMcC3 — Don (@Opresii) June 7, 2022

Hudson odoi and Kamaldeen on the wings with Inaki Williams upfront for Blackstars , I feel bad and sad for opponents — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) June 7, 2022

Lol the sudden switch now that it's the world cup year and Ghana has qualified ????



I get why Inaki Williams said he won't play for Ghana cause there's more deserving players. https://t.co/YDHR8PL7Gf — John Weak (@_Lehlo) May 30, 2022

Tbh if Nketiah then Inaki Williams dey come then we no really for send am go Qatar https://t.co/wqE3j1iT0a — Stifler (@BOY__STIF) June 6, 2022

Wollacott

Tariq Amartey Salisu Schlupp



Nico Williams Partey



Kudus



Nketiah Inaki Hudson-Odoi



We’re easily winning the World Cup with this lineup swears. — Money Mase ???? (@Poom_Poom7) June 6, 2022

So Inaki Williams waste all the years and it’s now he decided to play for ghana. SMH https://t.co/p9jWZfOba4 — Prince Giesi ???? (@Beesberry) June 6, 2022

See the way Inaki Williams dey chat for here.

That is why you don't have to say never, cos you never know tomorrow.

Footballers must be very cautious when talking about their futures especially saying they will "never" join a particular team. pic.twitter.com/Dk6LHBZy7M — Kenneth Murray ???????? (@kennethvifah77) June 6, 2022

Counter attacking team at the WC ????????with a 4-2-4 formation which could change to 4-2-3-1. Partey and Baba double pivot.Front 4 of Kudus, Jordan,Kamaldeen & inaki.



Ayew, Gyan, Odoi, Paintsil, Nico , Bukari, Semenyo &Kyereh, on the bench. 5 substitutions.



Dream team????FIFA mode pic.twitter.com/L1BPxr9dbo — Dee Vilanova???????????? (@ayitey_derrick) June 6, 2022

Is Iñaki Williams the man to lead the line for Ghana at the World Cup? Combines goalscoring with chance creation (the latter often by crossing), progressive passing with progressive & penetrative carrying, aerial ability & good defensive pressure numbers. https://t.co/yCHHlDgcwm — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) June 7, 2022

We have all seen Inaki Williams’ injury record his inclusion in the black stars will also come to confirm some allegations.. we will be observing ???? https://t.co/eViKVqhndc — okumasimaxwell (@MaxSnells) June 6, 2022

I am very disappointed in Inaki Williams , Salisu and Tariq Lamptey for deciding to play for Ghana Black Stars ✨ after the World Cup they’ll regret. See Kevin Prince Boateng ???? — Unruly King (@unrulyking00) June 8, 2022