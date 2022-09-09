Social media users descend on ex-English footballer for telling black people not mourn Queen Elizabeth

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

There has been an outrage on social media following comments by former England international, Trevor Sinclair that ‘black and brown people should not mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death.



As the world continues to mourn the demise of the longest-serving monarch, Trevor Sinclair has expressed his dissatisfaction with the inability of the queen to fight against racism.



In a tweet that has now been deleted, Trevor Sinclair wrote “racism was outlawed in England in the '60s & it's been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown mourn!!'



His post courted the disapproval and anger of British people on social media who slammed him for not honoring the Queen.



His Twitter account has since been shut down and TalkSport which he worked for have issued a statement, distancing themselves from it and launching investigations into the tweet.



“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”



Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, was believed to be a big fan of Premier League side, Arsenal.



Queen Elizabeth who took over the throne at age 26, ruled for 70 years.



Following her, her son, Prince Charles has been declared as the replacement and she will rule under the name, Prince Charles III.





Just learned it is Sinclair who is the racist having been convicted in 2018 of the racial abuse of a police officer ( called him a white ****). He received 150 hours community service and banned for 20 months for drunk driving. The BBC sacked him. Talksport should do the same. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) September 9, 2022

Look forward to Trevor Sinclair being fired from @talkSPORT for tweeting black and brown people shouldn't mourn the Queen as she allowed racism to thrive. Had a white person said something equally nasty about the Monarch they would be gone in a heartbeat. Good test for Murdoch — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) September 9, 2022

I love talksport but I'll never listen again if they have Trevor sinclair on...his disrespectful tweet against the queen is bang out of order . pic.twitter.com/V6zMMh5WUS — steve kirkland (@kirky_blade) September 9, 2022

NEW: Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair's tweet about the Queen's death & racism in Britain is reportedly being investigated by his employer talkSPORT, following backlash - and calls for him to be made unemployed for stating an opinion - from angry white people & royalists pic.twitter.com/a9dA2gm0Xs — Nads White (@Nadine_Writes) September 9, 2022

Trevor Sinclair sees the death of the Queen as an opportunity to make a tweet about racism. Somebody who called a police officer a white c**t giving an opinion on racism just doesn't feel right to me. — Stephen Moore (@swjmoore1882) September 9, 2022

To Trevor Sinclair,



You are an insensitive, uneducated prick!



The Queen devoted her life to serve this country & you pull the race card - you pathetic idiot...



Show some respect as above all she was a mother & grandmother who was loved by billions!#FuckOffTrevor — Elliott Holdsworth (@elliott_h123) September 9, 2022

Trevor Sinclair is an absolute ???????? and he is singling out black people.



There are many black people in the World that will be in mourning and he's disrespected every single one.



He only speaks for himself and not for everyone else.



God bless The Queen.#QueenElizabeth — Queen Elizabeth II (@ManUtdSince1983) September 9, 2022

Trevor Sinclair on whether @talkSPORT are sacking him this morning https://t.co/z9mtoDuQvR — David (@Butterballllz) September 9, 2022

Not every Sinclair is a total Wanker…..well said Frank https://t.co/wU2xYK5cAu — steve watts (@dewsburyblade) September 9, 2022

Simon Jordan on Talksport saying Trevor Sinclair is not a racist. He is. And he’s a dickhead too. pic.twitter.com/zeJ1hjtDJA — Feargal (@FKiernan5) September 9, 2022

The Murdoch people want to sack Sinclair but fear other black players would support him and the row might lead to media agencies not placing ads their way. A white person can be fired without facing a backlash. Need proof? @LBC dumping @Nigel_Farage despite his huge audience. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) September 9, 2022