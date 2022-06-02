You are here: HomeSports2022 06 02Article 1551656

2 June 2022

Social media users blast Christian Atsu for posting about Argentina game while Ghana was playing Madagascar

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Ghana international, Christian Atsu incurred the wrath of some social media users for constantly tweeting about Argentina's game against Italy when the Black Stars were in action at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

While the Black Stars were playing their first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar, Argentina were also in action against Italy on the same night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

But it seems Christiaan Atsu was more focused on the Argentina game with his tweets and that didn't go down well with some social media users who rained insults on the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations best player.

Out of the ten tweets that Atsu put out on his Twitter handle, only three mentioned the Black Stars game while seven of them focused only on the Argentina versus Italy game.

Coincidentally, both Ghana and Argentina won their games with three unanswered goals.

Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari scored the three goals for Ghana against Madagascar while Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala were on the scoresheet for the Argentines.

Below are some of the reactions as complied by GhanaWeb: