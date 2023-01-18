Social media users attack Afena-Gyan for scoring a late equaliser against Napoli

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed their displeasure with Black Stars forward Felix-Afena Gyan for scoring an equalizer in Cremonese's stalemate against Napoli in the Copa Italia.



The dissatisfied persons accuse Afena-Gyan of sabotaging their wager and costing them some money due to his goal.



The 19-year-old leveled the score at 2-2 for Cremonese in the 87th minute with a beautiful header to the far post that sent the game into extra time.



The extra time saw no goals as Cremonose went on to win 5-4 on penalties. The Ghanaian teenager scored the winning penalty that sent his team through to the quarterfinals.



Afena-Gyan took to Twitter to celebrate the win, where some Ghanaians sarcastically slammed him for ruining their bets.



However, others heaped praise on the former AS Roma striker for his performance.



Cremonese will face AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.



Eiii Bro you spoil my bet ohhh it was winning 10k ???????????? — RICH JAY ???? (@LilBBL1) January 18, 2023

Massa;how could you do this to ur brothers...i lost ghc 1000 because of this your goal..aahhh bro;you could have waited and score in the league...You have killed me

Ahhhh — Fred Ahenkan (@FredAhenkan) January 18, 2023

Aww!! Bro you spoilt my bet,Ghana hot oo,pls send me my money plsss — korantengevans (@korantegevans) January 18, 2023

Congratulations but u worry me paaa oooo

Like I Dey chop some small coins if not for your goal



Now I’m broke pic.twitter.com/uq7XoxWSzr — #MindyourBusinez (@Mr_Man_O) January 18, 2023

You make boys cry this evening — Kofi Amoah???????????????? (@AllenTettey) January 17, 2023

Woy3 kwasia paa small money ago chop u spoil am ???? — Bra Qwesi ???????? (@ebensarkcess) January 17, 2023

Sia man u spoiled my bet pic.twitter.com/7H2ysw62H1 — KOFI_DEJAY_MAn_U_FAN❤️❤️ (@Man_U_bloodson) January 17, 2023

You didn’t allow us to eat tonight, sia boy. Ensi ha biom???????????? — K.CARTER..93????????????????⚪ (@KingGeorge_93) January 17, 2023

Wo y3 nhwehw3nimu paa — Emmanuel Tate (@ballonstagger) January 18, 2023

Herh! When you were omitted from the Ghana squad I fought for you. Insulted Otto Addo left, right and center but see how you paid me back????????????????. Ebi your own niggas ampa. pic.twitter.com/fzKhcfOQB2 — Yaron Nima (Nima Boy)???????? (@Nimaboy_) January 18, 2023

Oh bro u spoil there by yestie u spoil boys bet — NEBASARK???????? (@NEBASARK) January 18, 2023

Afena Gyan denying his fellow youth from eating this evening is something i will never forget in 2023 — Essel (@thatEsselguy) January 17, 2023

Afena Gyan damage me with his goal against Napoli pic.twitter.com/E9ugDS0xpv — code micky (@code_micky) January 17, 2023

Napoli win He cast am

Scores winning penalty to cast Napoli to Qualify too



Ghana man will make sure he is the only one eating. Afena Gyan.. forken Guy pic.twitter.com/xJfMGyKh03 — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) January 17, 2023

