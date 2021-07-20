Social media reacts to match fixing scandal amid calls for GPL ban to be imposed

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Appalling, disgusting and embarrassing. These are some of the adjectives some Ghanaians fell on to relay their feeling after watching a viral clip of Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scoring not once but twice, the worst own goal one could ever watch in a professional football match.



For Ghanaian football fans who have lived long enough, the video from that match draws back memories of the infamous Nania FC versus Okwahu United match which remains the most humiliating moment in history of club football in the country.



With reports of fan violence and breach of coronavirus protocols, the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League was far from perfect but even the worst of local football critics would admit that some positives stride had been made and that the GPL could be back to its old ways if all stakeholders continued on this path.



But in a spectacular fashion, all gains made have almost been swept aside with the 2021 edition of the Nania-Okwahu episode albeit on a small scoreline.



Social media had become a positive tool in the renewed popularity of the Ghana Premier League with several social media users spending weeks to tweet and post about the league.



This explains why most of them were peeved to watch the videos of Hashmin scoring two own goals in a match against Ashanti Gold to in his own words prevent the match fixers from enjoying the benefit of their unethical investment.



Whiles some laughed it off, majority were angry with the sheer lack of professionalism exhibited by both sides after their final match of the season ended in a 7-1 win for Ashanti Gold.



Many social media users want the two clubs and their officials banned for bringing the name of the game into disrepute.



Ghanaians are doing their best to bring back the league and make it stronger and see what squad dey do. Match fixing basaaa sei — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) July 19, 2021

Too many match fixing in the Ghana ???????? Premier League and the other competitions.



Top club officials, players, journalists/reporters, fans amongst others are all involved in this mess.



This is beyond sad. I am very embarrassed.

We can't continue like this ???????????????????? — Nuhu Adams ???? (@NuhuAdams_) July 19, 2021

Make them relegate all the 4 teams involved in the match fixing and bring back the 3 that got relegated. — Don???????? (@Opresii) July 19, 2021

Ghana FA has started investigations into the AshGold vs Inter Allies match fixing allegations pic.twitter.com/r4f07QMPWx — Sir Jonas (@SirJonasB) July 19, 2021

"I heard it in camp that our match against Ashgold is a fix match and the scoreline is 5-1 so i decided to spoil the bet.



I took it upon myself to fight against match fixing in the game"



Hashmin Musah pic.twitter.com/GUJOumbX3I — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) July 19, 2021

Match fixing basaaa sei, I understand why some people are no longer interested in the Ghana premier league......Kotoko should join the EPL — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) July 19, 2021

We all know say match fixing dey football inside but Ghanaian footballers dey make am too obvious ???????? — Kingsley ???????? (@kingkhayce1) July 19, 2021

Saddick Adams got the Inter Allies den Ashgold demma fixed match and instead of him to tell the boys to stake noh, he went to inform the authorities...ah chale Akuffo Addo has let the youth down but Saddick Adams has let the youth downest..#FixGPL — #Sancho’s Snr Brother (@bee_quame) July 19, 2021

Meet Kweku Frimpong, the bankroller of AshGold.



Now we know who Black Sherif was talking about in Second Sermon ???? pic.twitter.com/vt068NQlkq — Maxi Graphics (@GhMaxi9) July 19, 2021