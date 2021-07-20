You are here: HomeSports2021 07 20Article 1313269

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Social media reacts to match fixing scandal amid calls for GPL ban to be imposed

Allies and Ashgold are being investigated by the FA Allies and Ashgold are being investigated by the FA

Appalling, disgusting and embarrassing. These are some of the adjectives some Ghanaians fell on to relay their feeling after watching a viral clip of Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scoring not once but twice, the worst own goal one could ever watch in a professional football match.

For Ghanaian football fans who have lived long enough, the video from that match draws back memories of the infamous Nania FC versus Okwahu United match which remains the most humiliating moment in history of club football in the country.

With reports of fan violence and breach of coronavirus protocols, the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League was far from perfect but even the worst of local football critics would admit that some positives stride had been made and that the GPL could be back to its old ways if all stakeholders continued on this path.

But in a spectacular fashion, all gains made have almost been swept aside with the 2021 edition of the Nania-Okwahu episode albeit on a small scoreline.

Social media had become a positive tool in the renewed popularity of the Ghana Premier League with several social media users spending weeks to tweet and post about the league.

This explains why most of them were peeved to watch the videos of Hashmin scoring two own goals in a match against Ashanti Gold to in his own words prevent the match fixers from enjoying the benefit of their unethical investment.

Whiles some laughed it off, majority were angry with the sheer lack of professionalism exhibited by both sides after their final match of the season ended in a 7-1 win for Ashanti Gold.

Many social media users want the two clubs and their officials banned for bringing the name of the game into disrepute.

