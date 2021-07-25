You are here: HomeSports2021 07 25Article 1317100

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Social media reacts to RTU's return to the Ghana Premier League

Real Tamale United FC have qualified for the GPL

Ghanaians on social media have reacted happily to the return of Real Tamale United to the Ghana Premier League.

The pride of the North has returned to the Ghanaian topflight league for the first time in 10 years.

Real Tamale United's qualification was confirmed today July 25, 2021, due to Bofoakwa Tano's inability to beat their regional rivals Berekum Arsenals at the Golden City Park.

RTU beat Unity Football Club on the final day of the Division One League to emerge as winners of Zone One.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions about RTU's qualification on social media in the post below: