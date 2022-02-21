You are here: HomeSports2022 02 21Article 1474001

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media reacts to Hearts of Oak draw with Asante Kotoko

Ghanaians on social media have expressed excitement over the level of football displayed by both Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Over 20,000 fans thronged the stadium to watch the two most decorated clubs in Ghana square it off in an outstanding game of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians who drew goalless with their rivals in an outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

Both Hearts and Kotoko had good chances at goal but none of them was able to convert them into goals.

After the game, some football fanatics took to social media to express their thoughts on the game which in their view is the best in the season so far.

Most of the comments gathered indicate that fans of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were thrilled with not only the results of the match but the performance of the players and officiating referees.

From the build-up of the match till the final whistle, fans who watched the match either at the stadium or on TV were appreciative of the performance of both Hearts and Kotoko.

Read some of the views from Ghanaians on social media below