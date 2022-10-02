Social media reactions as Man Utd lose 6-3 to Man City

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022
Football fans on social media have mocked Manchester United following their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in their Premier League clash.
Phil Foden scored first after Bernardo Silva's cross after eight minutes before Haaland hit two goals with a header and a left strike.
Foden later summed up the first half with the fourth goal of the match for Man City.
After the break, Antony pulled one back for Manchester United from 25 yards out to infuriate Haaland to score his 3rd hat trick before setting up Foden to score the sixth goal for the Citizens.
French international Anthony Martial who came on as a substitute managed to score a brace to reduce the deficit.
After the match, some football fans took to social media to troll the Red Devils for conceding six goals despite having a five-time World best player on the bench.
Read some of the comments below
My advice for you, just sell Antony and use the money to do giveaway, he is a waste of investment— OMOTAYO Of Lagos ???? (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 2, 2022
On the flip side, Manchester United won the second half 3-2 tho. That was a fight.— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) October 2, 2022
Manchester United fans and Erik ten hag deserve this humbling, Not because Ronaldo should be starting no but because they’ve been disrespecting him non stop. People who think ronaldo is the problem have no shame whatsoever— J. (@StonedBatxx) October 2, 2022
Your biggest mistake was to be emotional and not go to Manchester City and choose Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/r77gNElhFO— Kayıp Balık Dori (@7brkyC) October 2, 2022
Dear man united fans,— . (@thetrutch2002) October 2, 2022
Goodbye. As an honest unbiased man united , I have finally opened my eyes and realised just how small and insignificant this banter club really is. So that's why I’ve decided to support man city,a big club.
Time to finally win some trophies
12 goals in 8 matches . BEAST!! pic.twitter.com/LR5DQXsvFn— “Ohemaa Afia Empress”???????? (@SistaAfia_) October 2, 2022
Just like many fans, Sir Alex can’t comprehend what is happening to his darling club.— Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) October 2, 2022
Sad day for many. #MCIMUN #cityvsunited pic.twitter.com/bdlAXbUM0i
???????????? pic.twitter.com/rGJW2nYNEP— ginooo.???????????????? (@NoLimitGin0) October 2, 2022
@premierleague pls tell halland he was robbed off player of the month award and not world best player award pic.twitter.com/tcn1yA3xlS— Ronald⭐⭐ (@caz_smors) October 2, 2022
Manchester City letting Antony get his goal for his Tik Tok video before they continue dismantling them pic.twitter.com/lqZ90kRkHv— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 2, 2022
Bro thinks the result matters now, we hyping up that Antony goal all week ????— Trey (@UTDTrey) October 2, 2022
Premier League fans... pic.twitter.com/gviozUcDrL— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 2, 2022
Ronaldo on the bench watching Martial score a penalty pic.twitter.com/mvhBxi2fpP— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 2, 2022
Before kick off and 7 min after kick off pic.twitter.com/oMzeJugP5A— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 2, 2022
Haaland has scored MORE derby goals in 90 minutes (3) than Ronaldo in his entire career (2) ????????????— D ❄ (@Error404zjzx) October 2, 2022
We need to talk about the fact that current Haaland is a better goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo ever was.— Aku Joshua (@AkuJoshua2) October 2, 2022
He's above Ronaldo in all time list if we're being honest
Erling Haaland has as many Premier League hat tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 2, 2022
He's played just eight matches ???? pic.twitter.com/wIewyKNBsh