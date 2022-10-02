You are here: HomeSports2022 10 02Article 1634525

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media reactions as Man Utd lose 6-3 to Man City

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Haaland in celebration mood Haaland in celebration mood

Football fans on social media have mocked Manchester United following their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in their Premier League clash.

Phil Foden scored first after Bernardo Silva's cross after eight minutes before Haaland hit two goals with a header and a left strike.

Foden later summed up the first half with the fourth goal of the match for Man City.

After the break, Antony pulled one back for Manchester United from 25 yards out to infuriate Haaland to score his 3rd hat trick before setting up Foden to score the sixth goal for the Citizens.

French international Anthony Martial who came on as a substitute managed to score a brace to reduce the deficit.

After the match, some football fans took to social media to troll the Red Devils for conceding six goals despite having a five-time World best player on the bench.

Read some of the comments below







































JNA/WA

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment