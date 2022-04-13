You are here: HomeSports2022 04 13Article 1514552

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Social media reactions: Chelsea fans cry, Madrid supporters jubilate over Champions League game

Football fans on social media have reacted to Chelsea's elimination from the UEFA Champions League, losing 5-4 on aggregate against Real Madrid.

Some have applauded the Blues' for almost completing a comeback over Madrid after losing 3-1 at home in the first leg.

Others have also trolled the defending champions regardless of the spirited performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also been hailed for masterminding a seemly impossible 3-2 away win, although it was not enough to take the Premier League side into the semis.

Chelsea who were trailing by two goals from the defeat in the first leg, were inches close to a historic qualification, beating Madrid 3-0 after the 75th minute.

Mason Mount scored the opener in the first half. Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner made it three in the second half.

But an 80th-minute goal by Madrid substitute, Rodrygo Goes, pushed the thrilling game to extra time.

Karim Benzema few minutes after the restart nodded in Madrid's second as the match ended 3-2 after extra time.

In spite of the defeat, the 13-times champions sailed through to the semi-finals winning 5-4 on aggregate.


Here are some social media reactions

























































