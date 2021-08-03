Social media praise for Samuel Takyi, Joseph Paul Amoah despite mixed results

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Despite losing his semi-final bout against Duke Regan of the United States of America, boxer Samuel Takyi has received wide applause from Ghanaians on social media.



Takyi’s spirited comeback from a slow-start was not enough as the American defeated him with a 4-1 decision by the five-member referee panel.



That notwithstanding, some Ghanaians are showing appreciation to the 20-year-old for carrying high the flag of the country at the global sports festival.



They are praising the youngster for doing the nation proud by winning its first medal in 29 years.



The applause is louder for sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah who has qualified for the semi-final of the male’s 200-metre race.



Joe Paul finished third with a time of 20.35 seconds behind America’s Noah Lyles and eSwatini’s Masenjwo who emerged first and second respectively.



Social media users are congratulating him for the feat and urging him to push harder and qualify for the final where he will make history as the first Ghanaian sprinter to compete in the final.



JoePaul is now carrying the hope of the country’s second medal and Ghanaians are wishing him well.



He will be in action later today when the semi-final race kicks off at 11:50 GMT.



Thank you God ???????? see y’all in the semi ???? — Joseph Amoah (@JAmoah_20) August 3, 2021

Samuel Takyi is now the only african boxing medalist at #Tokyo2020 . The only other african with the chance of a medal, Algeria's Imane Khalif was eliminated in the quarters of the women's lightweight division. She lost a shutout 5:0 to Ireland's Kellie Harrington.#Olympics — Samuel Bartels (@sammybartels) August 3, 2021

That race deserved a live audience — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) August 3, 2021

Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah has avoided the big guns in the semifinals lineup of the men's 200m. He will be running in lane 9 of Heat 1 with the biggest threats to come from Desalu, Dwyer and Zhenye Xie, 4th 5th and 6th fastest qualifiers respectively. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Mggtys3Uwb — Samuel Bartels (@sammybartels) August 3, 2021

???????? Samuel Takyi will receive $3,000 as bonus package from the sports ministry after winning bronze in the #Olympics men’s featherweight ???? #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kp7RLqEuaz — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 3, 2021

Good run from Joe Paul. First place in that heat to Noah Lyles. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 3, 2021

Joe Paul is too good damn ????????????pic.twitter.com/qEv2GHjWW8 — Azamati stan account (@NtiAppiah_) August 3, 2021

From Kumasi Asokwa Super Zonals to Tokyo Olympics Games, Huge win for Joseph Amoah........Joe Paul???? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) August 3, 2021

As Joe Paul win race, Prempeh boys by now we dey do “shoe dancing” for stands inside



Ak)m k) oo ..herh! — Nicholas???????? (@Paa_Kwaw1) August 3, 2021

Super effort from Samuel Takyi. You have made us all very proud. Ghana is grateful ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) August 3, 2021