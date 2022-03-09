Social media goes wild as Chairman Wontumi officially bids for Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

I want to buy Chelsea - Chairman Wuntomi



Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale



Official: Chairman Wontumi send bid to purchase Chelsea



Ghanaian businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi is in the trends after expressing interest in purchasing English Premier League side Chelsea.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently in the top three trends on Ghana Twitter.



Speaking on his radio station Wontumi radio, he said he is ready to meet the £3 billion asking price.



"What is £3 billion? It is money, isn't it? We will go for negotiation. There are people who have that money, that's why do I want to join the bidding," he added.



Following the interview, an official bid from his camp has suffaced online which has sparked wild creation on Twitter.



In the letter, Wontumi wrote: “I am informed of the intention by the owner of your reputable club, Mr. Roman Abramovich, to put up Chelsea Football Club for sale. I am by this letter writing to officially declare my intention for the purchase of same”



“My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."



“My legal Team and Transactional Advisors are ready to engage in negotiations”



So the E-levy wey Chairman wontumi wan take go buy Chelsea nor????????????team foon seii — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) March 9, 2022

Chairman Wontumi bidding to buy Chelsea reminds me of the times I was bidding for your love but everyone kept telling me Chairman, girl wei di3 wontumi o but I still persevered. Most boys don’t want to be Yakubus but for you, I’m ready to do all your bidding. Text me, Odo ♥️ — Agyare ????. (@McKenzie__1) March 9, 2022

Chairman wontumi really make serious he wan buy Chelsea Herh hard man ???????????????????? — Katalyst ????????⚡ (@kobbykatalyst1) March 9, 2022

A challenge for Chairman Wontumi ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/QpFxVGe4J0 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 9, 2022

“Chairman wontumi’s” intention to buy Chelsea from Abramovich should tell you how small the club is. ????????



His promise is that,“Lukweku” will be out on loan at crystal palace next season.???????? pic.twitter.com/Kj1V7GyH8b — KELLY (@Kelvinarthur__) March 9, 2022

Abramovic say he go sell Chelsea for 3 billion pounds, Chairman Wontumi too say he dey go bid 3.1 billion dollars. Chairman dollar ti p3n ne pounds? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) March 9, 2022

chairman wontumi just drop letter, it’s just a letter, let’s be serious ???? — need guap (@DisTurB____) March 9, 2022

en name sef dey show say he no fit but chelsea???????? chairman, wontumi oo wontumi — need guap (@DisTurB____) March 9, 2022

Chairman Wontumi in talks with Chelsea board.... Lekwaku must be shaking.. Haha ???????????????? — Nana Poku???????????? (@theNanaPoku) March 9, 2022

Someone said Chairman Wontumi thinks we’re playing FIFA career mode. ???? — Enarya (@iamowusuaa) March 9, 2022

Like joke like joke then Chairman Wontumi go buy Chelsea anka Ghanaians won’t sleep for here???? — Mr.AHENKORAH????????‍???????? (@isaacQuophai) March 9, 2022

Chairman Wontumi making us know Chelsea is a small club, very sad chale — Essel ????????✌️ (@thatEsselguy) March 9, 2022

Chairman Wontumi has bid 3.1 billion Euros to buy Chelsea officially. This be proper show working ???????? — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) March 9, 2022

Chairman Wontumi get money like that? Ei ???? people get mad money for this country oo — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) March 9, 2022

Chairman wontumi figga Chelsea be tv station? Lmao man for focus on his tv station career,can you manage Chelsea?tsw ???????????????????? — Jason⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) March 9, 2022

Chairman wontumi figga ebi 2billion cedis? Lmao despite saf sleep ???????????? — Jason⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) March 9, 2022