You are here: HomeSports2022 03 09Article 1486790

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media goes wild as Chairman Wontumi officially bids for Chelsea

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako Ghanaian businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

I want to buy Chelsea - Chairman Wuntomi

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale

Official: Chairman Wontumi send bid to purchase Chelsea

Ghanaian businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi is in the trends after expressing interest in purchasing English Premier League side Chelsea.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently in the top three trends on Ghana Twitter.

Speaking on his radio station Wontumi radio, he said he is ready to meet the £3 billion asking price.

"What is £3 billion? It is money, isn't it? We will go for negotiation. There are people who have that money, that's why do I want to join the bidding," he added.

Following the interview, an official bid from his camp has suffaced online which has sparked wild creation on Twitter.

In the letter, Wontumi wrote: “I am informed of the intention by the owner of your reputable club, Mr. Roman Abramovich, to put up Chelsea Football Club for sale. I am by this letter writing to officially declare my intention for the purchase of same”

“My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."

“My legal Team and Transactional Advisors are ready to engage in negotiations”

Here are some reactions









































Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment