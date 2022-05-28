You are here: HomeSports2022 05 28Article 1547999

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media buzzing ahead of Real Madrid-Liverpool UCL final clash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Real Madrid host Liverpool in 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final Real Madrid host Liverpool in 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid face Liverpool in UCL final

Liverpool beat Villarreal in UCL semi-final

Real Madrid stage dramatic comeback to eliminate Manchester City

Football fans on social media are in an anticipatory mood ahead of an epic UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The hashtag #UCLfinal has taken over the trends on Twitter as the most anticipated match is a few hours away from kick-off.

The neutrals cannot wait to see how the game will unfold whereas both Liverpool and Real Madrid fans are hopeful that their team will carry the day.

The tie is set to come off on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Park des Prince at 19:00 GMT kickoff time.

Real Madrid on their way to the final have staged many dramatic comebacks in the knockout phase.

Madrid, on their road to the final beat Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City. While Liverpool beat Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal to set up the final with the 13-time champions.

The final will climax the 2021/2022 club football season after all major European League came to a close on Sunday, May 21, 2022.

Here are some reactions



















































Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment