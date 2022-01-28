Social Media users mock Nigerian footballer over age

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media have ridiculed Watford's new signing Samuel Kalu, accusing the Nigerian of age cheating.



Some football enthusiasts on Twitter believe Kalu looks older than the 24-years the club reported after his announcement.



The forward on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, completed his move from Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.



Kalu joins other Super Eagles players like Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo at his new club, Watford.



After Kalu was unveiled as Honert's latest player, fans took to social media to question his age after a picture of him and his new manager Roy Hodgson was shared.





read some reaction below









24-year-old Samuel Kalu ???????? officially joins English premier league side, Watford from Bordeaux on a 3-year-deal. pic.twitter.com/MlBInPGrAX — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) January 27, 2022

Meet Samuel Kalu, he is just 24 years. pic.twitter.com/aFaQHgUeIB — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) January 27, 2022

Watford have signed 24 year old Samuel Kalu!



Yes you read that correctly. 24 years old. ???? pic.twitter.com/aKVbPWIxQw — PF | Transfer News.???? (@PurelyFootball) January 27, 2022

Nigerian Samuel Kalu zooms straight into action after signing for Watford from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.



He is only 24 years of age. ???? pic.twitter.com/BFpPKt6YL1 — The Bearded Mc????????‍♂️???????? (@Oscarnuwati) January 27, 2022

24 year old Samuel Kalu is now the sixth Nigerian player currently on Watford's books.



The Super Eagles are taking over! ????????????



???? @WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/A1uU4EoXGt — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 27, 2022

Watford have just signed Samuel Kalu.



He's 24-years old.



Yes. 24. TWENTY FOUR. ???????? pic.twitter.com/rIlgQT7uPc — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 27, 2022

Happy to be here ????



???? Samuel Kalu pic.twitter.com/aGA7eAWA8g — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 26, 2022

This is new @WatfordFC signing Samuel Kalu before his sojourn abroad. I can tell you this was taken in Kaduna State but I will never tell you the year. Peace out ✌️ pic.twitter.com/de0wbavEJq — Mr. Mowiz (@MrMowiz) January 28, 2022