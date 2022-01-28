You are here: HomeSports2022 01 28Article 1456294

Social Media users mock Nigerian footballer over age

Football fans on social media have ridiculed Watford's new signing Samuel Kalu, accusing the Nigerian of age cheating.

Some football enthusiasts on Twitter believe Kalu looks older than the 24-years the club reported after his announcement.

The forward on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, completed his move from Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

Kalu joins other Super Eagles players like Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo at his new club, Watford.

After Kalu was unveiled as Honert's latest player, fans took to social media to question his age after a picture of him and his new manager Roy Hodgson was shared.


