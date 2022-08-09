You are here: HomeSports2022 08 09Article 1599407

Social Media users eulogise Serena Williams as she announces retirement plans

Tennis legend, Serena Williams has announced her intention to retire after the 2022 US Open, and social media, particularly Twitter, has been flooded with well wishes.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced her intention "to move on from playing tennis" in an interview with Vogue Magzine, published on August 9, 2022.

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry,” she stated.

The 2022 US Open is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 29 and end on Sunday, September 11.

Following the announcement, her fans as well as tennis enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to celebrate her achievements over her 27-year career.

Some argue that Serena Williams will go down as the Greatest female tennis player of all time.





Check out some reactions below
























