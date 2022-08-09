Social Media users eulogise Serena Williams as she announces retirement plans

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Tennis legend, Serena Williams has announced her intention to retire after the 2022 US Open, and social media, particularly Twitter, has been flooded with well wishes.



The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced her intention "to move on from playing tennis" in an interview with Vogue Magzine, published on August 9, 2022.



“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry,” she stated.



The 2022 US Open is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 29 and end on Sunday, September 11.



Following the announcement, her fans as well as tennis enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to celebrate her achievements over her 27-year career.



Serena Williams top 5 best athletes to ever do it. Across all sports. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams hinting it’s time to retire.

I knew she won’t play forever, but, gosh, I’m heartbroken.

Guess there’s no shame in saying she’s about all I looked forward to watching slam after slam. pic.twitter.com/wB8XjcuKwt — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams announces on Instagram she is about to RETIRE from tennis.



“It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,”



USOpen? ???????? pic.twitter.com/OX6iaYRHzc — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams is really one of THE iconic athletes of our generation. A GOAT among GOATs. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams deserved to play and retire on her own terms cause she owes us nothing. But hearing her story about what keeps her coming back And why ultimately she’s leaving has me ????. To choose between two fulfilling parts of your life b/c of physical limitations is so hard. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) August 9, 2022

BREAKING: Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after the U.S. Open.



“It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine…I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time, I’m ready for what’s next.”



The absolute GOAT. pic.twitter.com/UFC9yOQSe7 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 9, 2022

BREAKING: Serena Williams announced that she will retire from tennis after the US Open.



Greatest of all time. ???????? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 9, 2022

Serena Williams announces her retirement.



An end to a legendary career.pic.twitter.com/42ws63aviV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2022

"I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next"



Serena Williams is already a business icon:



- Highest-paid female athlete ever

- Part-owner of 2 sports franchises

- Investor in 60+ companies

- $111M venture fund

- $35M in endorsements in 2021 alone pic.twitter.com/bLD3KnuT9o — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2022

Retiring on her terms ????. After nearly 3 decades & 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams has said that she intends to retire after the upcoming U.S. Open in an interview @voguemagazine ????????????. I would not be surprised if we see #MeghanMarkle there to support Serena???????? pic.twitter.com/wwRdCd31yN — Rebecca ???? (@rebecca_sussex) August 9, 2022

