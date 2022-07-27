Soccer for Dreamers and GFA set to launch menstrual hygiene program on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Soccer for Dreamers – a non-Governmental Organization and the Ghana Football Association will on Friday, July 29, 2022 launch a social intervention program dubbed "Girls in football and menstrual hygiene" at the GFA head office in Accra.



Key to the program is a presentation on football and menstrual hygiene in school and at training. The program will be preceded by a presentation of boys training kits, Exhibition Matches and Dental Hygiene Talk to boys’ teams at Prisco Park – opposite the old Valco Club at Tema Community four (4).



Soccer for Dreamers will later make a presentation of Menstrual Cups and Wristbands to female footballers before they donate kits to three female football clubs - Ridge City Football Club for their cooperation, Essiam Socrates FC, and Dormaa-based Candy Soccer Academy for next season’s Women’s Premier League.



The program is scheduled for the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association at 11am on Friday, July 29, 2022.