Soccer for Dreamers Foundation donates to youth clubs in Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: Soccer for Dreamers Foundation

US-based sports charity organization, Soccer For Dreamers has made a donation to selected Under-17 clubs in Tema and Kumasi.



The foundation which is co-founded by three siblings, Jed, Baruch, and Kayden Akwaboah with the support of clubs and individuals in the United States collected many footballs, sheen guards, and boots among other kits for some juvenile clubs in Ghana.



The three brothers made a donation to seven Under-17 teams in Tema during a 4 club invitational mini-gala competition held at Prisco Park on July 28, 2022.



The invitational gala competition featured H.B. NAT Academy based in Tema, Dodowa Young Agenda, The pride of Ada, Take Heart FC, and Hawkpo-based Simple Real.



After a fiercely competitive day of good football, the ever-impressive pride of Ada, Take Heart F.C. emerged overall Champions, taking home the giant trophy at stake after edging out H.B. NAT Academy 3 - 2 on penalties.



At end of the competition, H.B. NAT Academy & Fakwa FC (Tema), Young Agenda (Dodowa), Take Heart FC (Ada) & Simple Real (Hawkpo), Roman Stallion FC & Sonic FC (Kumasi) each received 17 sets of boots and sheen guards, 10 balls and a set of jerseys.



The Greater Accra Regional Football Association Vice Chair, Gabriel Godwin Kwao who was the special guest of the occasion was intrigued by the level of competition put up by the 4 clubs. He also expressed his profound gratefulness to Soccer For Dreamers for their kind gesture.



On July 29, Sylvia Akwaboah, mother of the three siblings, made a presentation on menstrual cramps at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.







Her talk centered on the need for female players to be confident and able to continue with their training during menstruation with the use of menstrual cups and how effective it could be.



She stressed that menstrual cups are a sustainable way of ensuring their monthly hygiene needs are met and highlighted the cost-effective benefits of menstrual cups which could last up to 10 years after their first use.



After the event, Soccer For Dreamers donated menstrual cups, wristbands, boots, footballs, sheen guards, and kits to the top 3 women’s zonal competition winners.



