Soccer Talent Hunt launched to discover Ghana’s next football stars

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Andrew Sam to partake in football scouting program



Augustine Arhinful endorses soccer talent hunt



Soccer Talent Hunt winner to have trial abroad



Ghanaian sports agency, Bjet Sports Consult has launched the Soccer Talent Hunt to harness promising footballers in the county at a short ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday May 24, 2022.



Scouts from Bjet Sports Consult will travel across the country to select 40 players representing all the regions in Ghana who will be housed at the Talent Hunt Academy for three months. With about ten thousand players expected to take part in the hunt, qualified players will go through four scouting phases.



Project coordinator Abdul Ganiyu Samura revealed that the programme would give opportunity to players in the hinter lands.



” We have taken a realistic step towards contributing significantly to the development of Football in Ghana. The concept was conceived simply to discover Soccer talents that are located far away in the rural areas and also those in the urban cities. Having travelled to almost every corner of Ghana and seen the talents in abundance, this project seeks to give platform to young players and make them Stars,” she said.



According to retired Captain Andrew Sam, “This program is about talent being offered an opportunity to the abundance of talents. I did Aspire for 10 years and I screened six hundred thousand kids for ten years and one of them is the 3rd Black Stars keeper Manaf. If I hadn’t gone there’s no way he will have come to prominence.



Former Black Stars player Augustine Arhinful who was present at the launch said, “Not all of us can use academics to become someone in society some of us, we use the technical aspect that God has given us to be able to be relevant. We need to unearth, polish them and help them to become stars. Where we are coming from we don’t have facilities so programs like this becomes relevant.”



The ultimate winner of the Soccer Talent Hunt will take home a cash prize of GH ₵10, 000, while the 1st and 2nd runner up will gets GH ₵7000 and GH ₵5,000 respectively.



The first to 8th placed players will also get the opportunity to have a trial abroad in an all-expense paid trip abroad.



Bjet Sports Consult have also promised to bring football scouts from some of the top clubs to hunt for promising stars.



Players who want to participate in the Soccer Talent Hunt are encouraged to register using the USSD Code *920*12# via all networks.