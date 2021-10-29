Soccabet out and about: Who do you tip to win the new GPL?

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: Soccabet Ghana

The Ghana Premier League is back after a three-month break.



With most Ghanaians excited about the new season, Team Soccabet was at Nima in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana to interact with fans on:



i. which team they tip to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

ii. which Ghana club do they support

iii. acapella of their club’s favorite song



And more importantly, Team Soccabet gave out jerseys, and as part of the “WIN WITH SOCCABET”.



Watch the Soccabet Out and About video here:



