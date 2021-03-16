Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Slamm Technologies

Slamm Technologies to offer free HelpDesk support training set to launch native app

Samuel Boateng is the CEO of Slamm Technologies

Leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) firm, Slamm Technologies, in collaboration with the Slamm Foundation, is set to roll out an ambitious programme, aimed at training 50 persons in helpdesk support, at no charge.



The programme, which is set to begin on March 22, and end on April 1, 2021, is part of a long list of wide-ranging initiatives from Slamm Technologies, which are aimed at deepening the use of ICT tools for problem-solving and to ensure the skillset of professionals within the country are at par with those anywhere on the globe.



With the rise in freelance engagements and remote work-from-home customer services, more companies are beginning to outsource their helpdesk support services, as they seek to reduce operating cost, improve response time, leverage expertise and focus on their core business.



Offering insight into the reasoning behind the initiative as well as expected benefits to participants, Chief Executive Officer for Slamm Technologies, Samuel Boateng said, “Recent studies, including one by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), suggest that the value of the digital economy is hovering around US$11.5 trillion mark or 15percent of global GDP and Africa is the next frontier.



COVID-19 has changed demand patterns forever and there is much to be gained in having the skillsets required to work remotely and that is what this is about. It will be of immense benefit to the participants and also companies that engage their services. Participants can expect opportunities in helpdesk and network support as well as technical support engineering,” he added.



Over the course of the two-week training period beginning March 22, there will be a combination of instructor-led meetings and hands-on laboratory sessions. At the end of the programme, the top five performers will be selected to intern with Slamm Technologies and will receive a pack of Helpdesk Support tools to aid their development.

Mr. Boateng further disclosed that Slamm Technologies is also posed to launch its digital app - Nimde3 - which will provide further IT training to the general public.