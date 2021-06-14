Skipper Andre Ayew lead Black Stars in Green Ghana project

Soccer News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Black Stars took part in the tree planting exercise which was held across the country on Friday.



The exercise led by President Nana Akufo-Addo is part of a plan to put five million trees in the ground across the country in a single day.



The Green Ghana Project is supposed to become an annual event and aims to reverse the process of deforestation.



The team which is currently in Cape Coast for Saturday's international friendly against Cote d'Ivoire took part in the exercise after breakfast.



Captain Andre Ayew and other players planted trees together with the University of Cape Coast officials and the Forestry Commission.



As our contribution to the Green Ghana day, the Black Stars in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast and Forestry Commission are on a tree planting exercise