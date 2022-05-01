Sixteen clubs register to compete in 2021/22 Beach Soccer FA Cup

Other Sports of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Sixteen (16) clubs will compete in the Beach Soccer FA Cup for the 2021/22 season.



This follows a successful meeting between the Ghana Football Association and the Beach Soccer Competitions Committee a couple of weeks to discuss modalities for the remainder of the ongoing season.



The knockout competition will set the stage for a full calendar next season after a structure has been put in place for the organization of the national Beach Soccer League.



The Laboma Beach in Accra and the newly constructed Beach Soccer pitch at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram have been selected to host the competition with the season set to come to a close on or before June 30, 2022.



The following clubs will compete in the Beach Soccer FA Cup competition:



1 Ada Assurance 2. Cheetah Beach Soccer Club, 3. Dansoman Beach Soccer Club 4. Kedzi Miracle, 5. Havedzi Mighty Warriors 6. Layoca Beach Soccer Club 7. Nungua Beach Soccer Club 8. Ocean Stars 9.Pee Talent Management 10. Sea Sharks, 11. Senya Sharks 12. Sunset Sports 13. Tema United 14. Teshie United and 15 Vodza Iron Breakers 16. Okere Rangers



These 16 clubs will fight for the title as the ground is being laid for a full 2022/23 season.