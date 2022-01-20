Sit up - Afegya Kwabre North MP charges GFA after AFCON debacle

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Afegya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah has charged the Ghana Football Association to institute measures that will address the downward spiral of Ghana football.



The lawmaker, like every Ghanaian was unhappy with the performance of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and want the FA and other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency deliberate on how to steer the sport from its abysmal state.



He averred on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show that the country’s football is headed for the abyss and that if some drastic measures are not put in place, it will collapse.



He advised the Ghana Football Association to pull the plugs on the World Cup play-off if that is how the team is going to perform.



Collins Adomako Mensah recommends the institution of long-term plans that will lead to the production of world class football talents for the country.



“This is our worst performance as a country. I don’t recall when Ghana competed in AFCON, played three matches and won none. Comoros does not come near Ghana in terms of football and I was surprised yesterday with the kind of play that we had. We’ve to be frank with ourselves, it’s the worst we’ve seen.



“The authorities and management of our football should sit up. If this is what we intend to send to the world cup then the authorities should think twice. It’s better for us to skip these competitions and prepare ourselves for the next five years than to jump in and disgrace ourselves this way. Fundamentally, there is a problem by our sport,” he said.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON after losing two and drawing one of three games played at the group stage.



Ghana fell to Morocco before sealing a draw with Gabon after which they surprisingly lost to whipping boys Comoros Islands.



The single point earned by the team happens to be the country’s worst record since the tournament was established.



