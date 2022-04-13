Simba SC reveals why attacker Bernard Morrison did not travel to South Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Orlando Pirates winger Bernard Morrison will not be able to go with Tanzanian side Simba SC to South Africa for the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final.



The club revealed why the fan favourite did not travel with his teammates to face his former club in South Africa.



Barbara Gonzalez, CEO of Simba, revealed that the South African Immigration Authority had refused to allow the attacker travel to South Africa for the game.



“We contacted the people of the South African Immigration Authority to ask for permission and Visa to enter with Bernard [Morrison], but they told us their rules and if a person breaks them, they will not be able to enter again,” Gonzalez said



“They have told us due to his previous mistake while in the country; authorities are not ready to let him go there according to the rules, so it is now official that Morrison will not travel with the rest of squad members to South Africa.



“We have communicated the same to our technical bench and we want them to prepare the team knowing Morrison will not be able to travel for the return leg. However, he will be ready and available for the first leg meeting at home.”



Since joining Simba SC the controversial attacker has cemented his place in the first team scoring in big games for the club.