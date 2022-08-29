Simba 4 - 2 Kotoko - Tanzanian giant thump Porcupines in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko have been beaten in their third straight game in their pre-season tour in Sudan on Sunday evening.



The Porcupine Warriors played against Simba Soccer Club and got beaten by the Tanzanian Premier League powerhouse.



The Ghanaian champions succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to the Tanzanian side in game 3 of their pre-season friendly matches.



Kotoko had suffered 2-0 and 5-0 defeats in their previous game to CAF Champions League and Sudanese giant Al Hilal Omdurman.



Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala scored the opening goal of the match to put the Reds in the first half of the match.



Simba came back stronger and scored three goals side to take a three 3-1 lead at the interval.



The Tanzanian giants added to their tally early in the second half of the match to make it 4-1 against the Ghana Premier League winners.



Former Berekum Chelsea FC captain Stephen Amakona reduced the deficit to make it 4-2 at the end of the match.



Kotoko have suffered three defeats as they prepare for both the CAF Champions League and the start of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season.