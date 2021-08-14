Signing both Messi & Ronaldo wouldn’t change anything at Kotoko - Supporters Chairman

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

• Asante Kotoko lost the Ghana Premier League to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak



• The Porcupines also lost the FA Cup after losing to Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter-finals stage



• Christopher Damenya has confirmed that there is a feud between the Board Chair and the CEO



Asante Kotoko supporters Chairman, Christopher Damenya has reacted to the purported feud between the Board Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei, and CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Reports that Asante Kotoko Board Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei and CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah were not seeing eye to eye went rife after their 1-0 defeat to rival Accra Hearts of Oak and subsequently ending the season trophyless.



Board Member, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare Owusu also recently put out a statement on his social media page that sought to suggest that there is a problem between the Board Chair and the CEO.



Reacting to this in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV, Christopher Damenya stressed that the lack of unity will make the team suffer even if they sign both football greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



“We failed to win the league and the fa cup because of disunity. Board, management, and the Supporters are not United, there is no peace in Kotoko.”



“If even we bring Messi and Ronaldo to the team, it will amount to nothing. Kotoko Supporters are tired of internal squabbles,” he added



