Signing a new contract with West Ham means a lot to me - Appiah-Forson

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

England-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Keenan Appiah-Forson has stressed that signing a new contract with West Ham United means a lot to him.



The youngster on Tuesday put pen on paper to sign a one-year contract extension deal with the Hammers.



“West Ham United is pleased to announce that Keenan Appiah-Forson has signed a new contract with the Club until the summer of 2023.



“Appiah-Forson, who made his senior side debut in the Europa League in December, has put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Club which also includes the option to extend the contract for another year,” an official West Ham United statement has said.



Speaking in an interview, the midfielder shared that he is excited about the new deal.



“It means a lot to sign this new deal with West Ham United. I feel like I’ve come a long way at this Club over the years and have kept improving during my time here.



“West Ham has given me a lot and it means so much to stay here. Now I just want to keep working hard, keep giving more, and keep progressing,” Appiah-Forson told whufc.com.



The youngster added, “Playing for West Ham means a lot to me. I know there is so many people out there who would love to be in my position so I’m not taking it for granted. I want to stay humble and keep in mind how lucky I am, and what I’m doing here at West Ham is amazing. I want to keep going and try to get more opportunities.”