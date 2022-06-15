Sign Sulley Muntari, Barnieh and Mo Alhassan from Hearts - Don Bortey tells Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benard Don Bortey has recommended three Hearts of Oak players for Asante Kotoko to sign ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.



Bortey has advised the Reds to sign the club's top scorer, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, defender Mohammed Alhassan and Sulley Muntari.



The former CAF Champions League winner has advised Kotoko to sign the best players available and could afford in order to deliver in next season's champions league.



"I've told them to augment the squad because the competition is tough. So just like they signed (Frank Etouga) Mbella and (George) Mfegue, they should sign a couple of them. It doesn't matter where they will get them from but if they have money they need to sign them," he said in audio aired on Accra-based Angel FM.



When asked which players he would recommend for Kotoko to sign, he mentioned three Hearts of Oak players.



"It will be difficult but I will mention players from Hearts of Oak, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Alhassan. If they would get Sulley (Muntari), they should sign him too."



Asante Kotoko are set to represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League after emerging as champions of the Ghana Premier League.



Their last appearance in the competition ended up in a second-round exit after a defeat to Sudanese side, Ali-Hilal Omdurman.



The two-time Champion League winners have struggled to reach the group stage of a CAF inter-club competition in recent years. Their last group stage appearance in any CAF competition was in 2019, the confederation Cup.