Sign Ronaldo and Messi, sell Lukaku - Chairman Wontumi reveals plans for Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abramovich announce the sale of Chelsea



Chairman Wontumi expresses interest in buying Chelsea





Chairman Wontumi want to sign Ronaldo and Messi for Chelsea



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi has said he will make three-star singings during his first year as Chelsea owner.



Wontumi said he would to sign Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Paris Saint-German superstar Lionel Messi.



He then talked about his possible signing if he wins the bid to become the new owner of the World Champions.



"If I'm able to buy Chelsea, I will sign the young Brazilian at Real Madrid, Vinicius. For (Romelu) Lukaku has done enough, so I let him leave. Then I will try and convince Manchester United and sign (Cristiano) Ronaldo. Also, we will try if we will get Messi from Paris Saint Germain. This is the team we will start with," he said during an interview on his radio station, Wontumi Radio.



Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich is reported to have received many offers since putting the club up for sale in March 2022.



With regards to the purchase of the club, Wontumi said he is ready to join the bidding.



"I want to buy Chelsea, I like them. Those who buy clubs, are they footballers? They are business people and I'm a businessman. I'm a businessman, I'm into Gold mining. I want to join the bid."



Wuntomi continued that, although he is a Manchester United fan, he wants to buy Chelsea for the sake of Ghanaians.



"Abramovich has done very well, this is the time he has to let an African or a Ghanaian to buy the team. Ghanaians love Chelsea, I'm a Manchester United fan though."



When asked whether he can afford the £3 billion asking price, Wontumi said he wouldn't have expressed interest he did have that amount.



"What is £3 billion? It is money, isn't it? We will go for negotiation. There are people who have that money, that's why do I want to join the bidding."





Why Chelsea is up for sale?



Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea is a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Abramovich is a Russian billionaire whose close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin are under scrutiny.



In that regard, a member of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Chris Bryant, told the House of Commons on February 24, 2022, that Abramovich should not be allowed a club in the UK.



In to distance the club from the recent generation, he initially handed the club's stewardship to Chelsea trustees before officially putting the club up for sale in an announcement on March 2, 2022.



