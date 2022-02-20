Sights and scenes from the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Super Clash

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans have thronged the Accra Sports Stadium in their numbers ahead of the much-anticipated Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko.



As of 10 am supporters of both clubs were at the stadium in high spirits in anticipation of the match.



At the time of filing this story in the morning on Sunday, February 20, 2022, traders have positioned themselves for business activities.



While some fans are queuing for tickets, others are also seen patronizing their club paraphernalia ahead of the match.



Some supporters of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were also busy marching around with their club flags in anticipation of the big game.



The Accra Sports Stadium is the place to be as Hearts of Oak host their long-standing rivals Asante Kotoko at 3:00 pm for their outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko has only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.



The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the league log with 36 points, 12 points adrift Hearts of Oak who are 8th on the log.



Watch video below



