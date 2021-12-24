Show respect to the AFCON- Patrick Viera shades ECA

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Viera has said the African Cup of Nations(AFCON) should be shown the outmost repect it deseverses.



Viera entreated Journalists accross the globe visit the cotinent to cover its biggest showpies in terms of international football.



The Former Arsenal and France midlfielder's comment is in relation to the European Clubs Associations(ECA) threat of not releasing African players for the tournament that will be played in January 2022.



"I respect the passion and respect of the African cup of nations and will never stop any player from going. I believe there should be more respectful towards the AFCON. Maybe Journalist here should go to Africa and cover it and then they will understand" he said



The ECA in a press relase cited Coronavirus as one of the underlining reasons to bar African players for the tournament.



“As you know, the pandemic and its associated implications raise three fundamental concerns for clubs when it comes to the release of players to national teams: first and foremost, the clubs' duty to ensure each and every player's wellbeing is properly protected; second, that clubs are not forced to be without players for club competition matches; third, that all players resume their activities with their clubs following national duty in a timely fashion, as per the applicable rules,” a statement from the letter read.





Crystal Palace is one of the English clubs that will be affected by the AFCON as three of their regular players will be unavailable to play for the club at the time of the tiurnament in January 2022.



The three players includes, Cheikhou Kouyate, Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew.



