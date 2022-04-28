Shooting stars FC set to host Borussia Dortmund in Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: Shooting Stars FC

Shooting Stars FC, a professional Ghanaian football club is set to make history by lining up Borussia Dortmund Legends (BVB) against an assembled African Legends team here in Accra, Ghana.



The historic event, set to take place from the 8th – to the 12th of June 2022 will include many interesting activities. Key event highlights are;



▪ Youth Development Coaching Clinic, CSR activities (visit to Chance for Children’s home), and a Gala Dinner on the 9th of June.



▪ A curtain raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a select side to precede the game.



▪ A nostalgic lineup of African football greats re-living their stardom in a legendary football match on June 11th at the Accra Sports stadium and;



▪ A golf tournament on the 12th of June 2022.



The headline game will be graced by the likes of one of the greatest African footballers of all time, former Champions League winner, the Maestro himself- Abedi Ayew Pele, Borussia Dortmund’s Top-talent Trainer and Black Stars’ coach Otto Addo, former Wolfsburg captain Charles K. Akonnor, Former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko and other football greats like Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and a host of other iconic African Legends.



BVB’s CMO, Carsten Cramer, stated: “With over 160,000 registered club members,

Borussia Dortmund is a uniquely intensive footballing experience. Over the past

decades, BVB has enjoyed a vibrant and fruitful history with top talents from Africa, and attracted a number of excellent African players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, Mohamed Zidan, and Sunday Oliseh. We are all excited that this first-ever BVB Legends Ghana tour will finally take place and look forward to creating some unforgettable memories together with Shooting Stars FC this summer.”



“As we develop our presence in Africa, it is very important for us to demonstrate how close our relationship is with our fans in Ghana. This tour provides an excellent opportunity for us to show what ‘Echte Liebe’ truly means. Together with the powerful line-up of our Legend Team, our international main sponsor Evonik, as well as ROWE the presenter of BVB’s Legends Series, we will continue to create success on and off the pitch” said Benedikt Scholz, Director of Internationalization & Commercial Partnerships of BVB.



Randolph Rodrigues (CEO) of Shooting Stars FC stated, “The partnership between

Shooting Stars and Borussia Dortmund should yield tremendous benefits on and off the field. There is a keen focus on player and coach development and we will jointly embark on some meaningful community development projects in the coming months”.



Deniz Akay, Managing Director of Evonik Africa, further commented: “As the world’s leading specialty chemicals company, we go beyond just chemistry. Evonik has been BVB’s main partner and sponsor of the BVB Legends since the 2007/2008 seasons. For decades, we have been promoting sports with our innovations, establishing the BVB Evonik Football Academy encourages and inspires young talents to be the best in football.



Having the BVB Legends Match in Accra - home to a host of legendary names

and aspiring football stars is tremendously exciting for all of us.”



Delegates of both clubs have met with key officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA, and GHALCA, are all fully on board supporting this one-of-a-kind legend tour in Africa, and are looking forward to this iconic match among Africa’s football giants.



The advance sale of tickets to the Legend Match will start on May 7th, 2022. For more information about tickets, please call 0555405835. About Shooting Stars FC

Shooting Stars Football Club is a professional division two-football club based in Ghana.



Since 2018, the Club has achieved incredible success and growth in developing young talented boys to become international quality football players.

The Club is designed to give young exceptionally skilled players aged 12-19 years the opportunity to be coached by experienced professional coaches. We select underprivileged and talented kids and develop them further and teach them the missing tactical adaptability necessary to thrive as professional football players, outside of Africa.



The organization seeks to make a substantial contribution to the development of

football in Ghana and Africa in general.



About Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in Germany. The club has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, one UEFA Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. With over 160,000 members in total, it is one of the five largest sports clubs in Germany and is the seventh-largest worldwide. For more information about Borussia Dortmund (BVB), visit www.bvb.de.