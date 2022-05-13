Shooting Stars FC launch Borussia Dortmund legends Ghana tour

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Shooting Stars FC, the host team of the Borussia Dortmund Legends Ghana tour, officially launched the event at a press conference in Accra on Thursday 12th May,2022.



The event, which was held at Silicon House Production in Accra, was graced by a host of Ghanaian football legends including; Anthony Baffoe, C.K Akonnor, Ibrahim Tanko, Asamoah Gyan, Mallam Yahya, and a host of others; all billed to take part in the historic event scheduled for the 11th of June, 2022.



The second division football club, based in Accra, is set to make history by lining up Legends of Borussia Dortmund (BVB) against an assembled side of African Football Giants here in Accra, Ghana.



The much-anticipated line-up of events, set to take place from the 8th – to the 12th of June 2022 will include many interesting activities. Key of these are:



A nostalgic lineup of African football greats re-living their stardom in a legendary football match on June 11th at the Accra Sports stadium and; A Youth Development Coaching Clinic, CSR activities (visit Chance for Children’s home) and a Gala Dinner on the 9th of June.



A curtain raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a select side to precede the game. A golf tournament on the 12th of June 2022. The headline game will be graced by some of the greatest African players of all time such as the prolific and talented Abedi Ayew Pele, Borussia Dortmund’s Top-talent Trainer and Black Stars’ coach Otto Addo, former Wolfsburg captain Charles K. Akonnor, Former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko and other football greats like Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and a host of others.



Speaking about the event, BVB’s CMO, Carsten Cramer, stated that “With over 160,000 registered club members, Borussia Dortmund is a uniquely intensive footballing experience. Over the past decades, BVB has enjoyed a vibrant and fruitful history with top talents from Africa, and attracted several excellent African players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, Mohamed Zidan, and Sunday Oliseh.



We are all excited that this first-ever BVB Legends Ghana tour will finally take place, and look forward to creating some unforgettable memories together with Shooting Stars FC this summer.”



In similar sentiments, Benedikt Scholz, Head of International & Commercial Partnerships at BVB said that as they develop their presence in Africa, it is very important for them to demonstrate how close their relationship is with their fans in Ghana.



This tour provides an excellent opportunity for them to show what ‘Echte Liebe’ truly means. Together with the a powerful line-up of their Legends Team, their international main sponsor Evonik, as well as ROWE – the presenter of BVB’s Legends Series, they will continue to create success on and off the pitch.



Martin Heward-Mills (Head of Marketing & Strategy) of Shooting Stars FC stated, “We are excited about the opportunity for these legends to once again inspire the younger generation. We are also beyond thrilled to be a part of history in the making by hosting BVB’s first official tour to Africa.”



In launching the Legends tour, Dr. Aubynn, an Executive Committee Member of the GFA, expressed the Association’s excitement and commitment to this event. He further stated that delegates of both clubs have met with key officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA, and GHALCA, who are all fully on board supporting this one-of-a-kind legend tour in Africa and are looking forward to this iconic match among Africa’s football giants.