Shilla Illiasu names best Asante Kotoko XI for the past two decades

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Shilla Illiasu among Ghana’s squad for 2006 World Cup



Shilla Illiasu plays for RTU before retirement



Kotoko on the verge of winning league title



Former Ghana international, Shilla Alhassan Illiasu has named his all-time best Asante Kotoko players for the past two decades.



Shilla Illiasu who had a short stint with the Porcupines before leaving for abroad named some of his former mates as some of the best players to have played for Asante Kotoko.



The list included Joseph Hendrichs, Stephen Oduro, Michael Asante among others.



The former Black Stars player named what he believes is the club’s best XI between the years 2000 and 2022.



In his lineup with a formation of 3-5-2, the retired footballer named goalkeeper Osei Boateng in post, with Aziz Ansah, Godfred Yeboah of blessed memory along with Issah Ahmed featuring as the three backs.



He also named influential player, Stephen Oduro as central midfielder with Nana Arhin Duah and Shilla Alhassan leading the attack.



Shilla Illiasu’s Asante Kotoko best XI (2000-2022)



Osei Boateng (GK)



Aziz Ansah



Godfred Yeboah



Shilla Illiasu



Issah Ahmed



Joseph Hendrichs



Hamza Mohammed



Stephen Oduro



Michael Asante



Nana Arhin Duah



Shilla Alhassan