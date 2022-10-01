Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa Lightweight title against Nigeria's Joseph Oto

Boxing News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghana's WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye will take on a tough Nigerian opponent, Joseph Oto as he defends his title at Dezone Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra on Sunday, October 2, 2022.



The two boxers displayed what they have for fans at the successful weigh-in at the fight venue. It is Ghana versus Nigeria and all sports competitions between the two nations are hot and exciting.



The bout is under the organization of Swvy Blue Boxing Promotions.



According to the promoters, other top boxers from James Town will be on the bill.



Eric Korley of Discipline Gym will meet Alfred Quaye of Wisdom Gym in a flyweight contest.



Alidu Suleman of Black Panthers will face Raymond Ansah of Ultimate Gym in a Super Welterweight contest.



Jacob Tetteh Laryea of Bronx Gym will clash with Moses Laryes of Stadium Gym in another Super Welterweight contest.



Gabriel Adoku from Chorkor Boxing Gym will square up with Issa Ibusah of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club in a Light Heavyweight fray.



The big boys are on the bill as Slyvester Allotey from BB Gym in Kumasi will face Ishmael Djan of Believers Gym in a Heavyweight contest.



Francis Mensah of Chorkor Gym will meet Ishmeal Tetteh of James Town Gym.



Two Nigerian female flyweight boxers, Blessing Dada and Bella Hussein will also entertain fans at the event which is free.



Present at the weigh-in were WBO Africa President Mr. Samir Captan and Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).