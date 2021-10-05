Sheriff Mohammed joins Asante Kotoko on a four year deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of midfielder Sheriff Mohammed from Division One League outfit Steadfast FC.



The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Ghana Premier League powerhouse ahead of the 2021/22 football season.



The club's official statement reads “We are delighted to announce the signing of versatile midfielder Sheriff Mohammed from Steadfast FC on a three-year deal.”



Mohammed played for the lower tier side last season in the National Division One League.



Asante Kotoko have already signed eight players and looks likely to make additions before the deadline date of October 9 as many mainstream players have left and others are about to leave the club.



He becomes the ninth signing of Asante Kotoko after Clinton Opoku, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Augustine Agyapong, and Samuel Appiah.



Asante Kotoko having finished 2nd on the Premier League log last season are determined to make a huge impression ahead of the new season.



The new season has been scheduled to kick off on October 29.



