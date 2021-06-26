Sheikh Gumi: DSS invite di cleric for questioning - Reports

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di Nigeria Department of State Service (DSS), say dem invite controversial Muslim scholar Sheikh Ahmed Gumi to come ansa some questions.



Tok-tok pesin for DSS, Peter Afunaya, wey confam to local tori pipo Channels TV say dem true-true invite am, say na normal tin for dem "to invite any pesin of interest."



But di DSS no tok wetin make dem invite am for questioning.



But dis development dey come afta one interview di cleric do with tori pipo Arise TV recently, on Wednesday, 23, June 2021.



Inside statement wey di Nigerian Army release, dem bin deny accuse wey Gumi sama dem for di interview say some officials dey collabo wit bandits to commit crimes against Nigerians.



"Di sweeping accuse wey di scholar tok no only dey sad and unfortunate, but na also calculated attempt to unfairly criticise di Nigerian military and yeye di sacrifice wey our patriotic troops."



Di proscribed Ipob also release statement say, di claim by Sheikh Gumi for di interview say dem dey kill northerners for South East region of Nigeria no be true.



Ipob for statement say di killing of herdsmen na "necessity to defend dia "ancestral land" and dia women from rape and attacks without justification.



Dem add say no northerner for any part of Igboland fit prove say dem attack dem.



'Protests in London'



Meanwhile, Nigerians from Igbo tribe, wey dey stay for London, Britain, cari waka enta Trafalgar Square on Friday, 25 June, go all di way to di house of di British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to protest di killing wey dey happun for south east of Nigeria.



"Dis gathering na about di killing of igbo pipo for south east, make dem stop, make di military stop killing di igbo pipo, make di police stop killing di igbo pipo make dem stop shoot at sight, make dem stop search and flush for Nigeria."



Di protesters tell BBC Pidgin say, di koko of dia gathering na to ask goment make dem restructure di kontri.



'Operation restore peace'



Nigeria goment begin Operation Restore Peace in South East, di Igbo speaking region of di kontri, reports say di operation don lead to di killing of some youths wey be alleged members of di proscribed Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (IPOB) and dia Eastern Security network (ESN), group wey dey demand for dia own kontri, Biafra.



Di military operation na in response to di recent breakdown of law for di region wia unknown gunmen bin dey burn goment properties - prison, police stations and Inec office - kill goment agents particularly police and burning of politicians house for di region.



