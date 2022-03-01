Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah set to earn Black Stars call up - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is set to earn a call up to the Black Stars, according to a report by Yorkshire Live



According to the report, the 20-year-old shot-stopper is said to have been monitored by the team’s scouts and could well be handed a potential call up.



Amissah is currently on loan to Spennymoor United and has been a regular feature of the side at the Under-23 level.



The German-born Ghanaian previously spent time at junior level with the likes of Bochum, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career and has always been tipped to go on and achieve great things within the game.



Ghana is said to be searching for a new number one choice between the sticks and Amissah is someone that is said to be in their sights as they begin to look more towards the future.



The goalkeeper has travelled with the Blades’ first team this season and could well be handed his opportunity sooner rather than later if his profile continues to grow.