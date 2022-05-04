She came an angel and left an angel - Sammy Kuffour pays tribute to daughter who died in 2003

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Kuffour eulogizes mother



Sammy Kuffour member of East Legon Executive Club



Kuffour opens up on childhood struggles



Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour has eulogized her daughter Gaudiva who died in a swimming pool in 2003.



Kufuor said he daughter was gifted to him by God and the her transition was an act by God who he believes knows best.



He explained on LifeStyle TV’s Heart and Soul programme that the death of his daughter opened some doors of opportunities as well.



“If I talk about the death of my daughter, I feel a lot of peace inside of me because she was so special. She came in as an angel and left as an angel.”



“She opened a lot of doors for me. And I remember when she died, amazing things happened. Bayern Munich gave me a private jet to pack at the Kotoka International Airport for one week and finish everything I had to do before going back with the private jet.



“I got to know a lot of people in the world. A lot of Presidents. They just sent me mail and letters (to express their condolences) and I still have contact with them and so on. SoI mean, it’s a privilege. For me, I believe his time is the best in my life and he is going to do it for me.” Guadiva died in a swimming pool while Sammy Kuffour was with Bayern Munich in 2003.



Speaking on the demise after more than nineteen years, Sammy Kuffour said that he received a prophecy from Archbishop Duncan Williams about the birth of his son.



“Archbishop Duncan Williams said something to me. He said you know what Sammy, God told me to tell you are going to have two boys,” Kuffour said.



“And I doubted him because at that time I was not in my right senses. I had just lost my daughter and I was mourning and you come and tell me I am going to have two children, two boys, and I doubted.



But he added that the said prophecy came to pass ten months later.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











