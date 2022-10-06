Sharing the pitch with you was a joy; enjoy your retirement – Stephen Appiah to Kwadwo Asamoah

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Stephen Appiah has extended a message of goodwill to former Black Stars teammate Kwadwo Asamoah on his retirement.



Having learned of the decision, Stephen Appiah has taken to his social media to remember his playing days together with Kwadwo Asamoah.



In a post, he says it was a joy to have played with the multiple Italian Serie A champion.



“Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro,” Stephen Appiah shared on Twitter on Thursday evening.



