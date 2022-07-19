Sex and football: Separating the science from the myth

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The argument of whether sex negatively affects the performance of players has been brought to the fore following former Black Stars player, Mohammed Gago's comment on the subject.



Mohammed Gago believes sex is significant for players to stay in shape.



“It helps the body than not doing it all. Also, you will not function well if you stay away from it for a long time,” Gago said.



Contrary to Gago's assertion, there is the narrative that sex before matches not only reduces player performance but also brings 'bad luck' to a team.



“Hearts Ladies should be very careful. Whenever they see especially foreign players in the team, they want to give themselves to the player and end up giving him bad luck. After the players have finished sleeping with the ladies, the players find it difficult to perform on the pitch for the team,” this is a Hearts of Oak supporter who aired his grievances on Accra-based Asempa FM after the club recorded one win from their first four games in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.



It might appear as just a fan ranting in a bizarre way because his team was not in good shape but some coaches also buy into the narrative.



After the 2021/2022 GPL season, Karela United coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah warned his players in his farewell address about how they should spend their off-season.



Among the things he warned them against are food, alcohol, and women(sex).



“The season has ended and as you head home, this is a time of rest, not indiscipline. Not a time for food, alcohol and women," he said as quoted by 442gh.com.



But what does science say about sex and its impact on players?



Juan Carlos Medina, the general coordinator of the sports department at the Tecnologico de Monterrey, a Mexican university, highlights the significance of sex in the life of an athlete.



"It helps you feel relaxed and sexually, mentally and physically satisfied," he said as quoted by cnn.com.



He further explained that sex help to lower anxiety levels ahead of a match.



"This contributes to reduce the athlete's anxiety levels before an important match," he added.



Football icon, Luis Nazario Ronaldo in an interview with sky sports vouched for the scientific aspect of it, saying sex before games helped calm his nerves and fixed his focus.



"I have had sex several times before some games. It helps you concentrate," Ronaldo stated as quoted by skysports.com.



He, nonetheless clarified that not all coaches subscribe to the assertion: "Not all the coaches let you have sex before a match though."



Ronaldo claimed that his best performances came after having sex the night before the match.



"I have noticed that in some games that I played better because I had sex before them."



In the 1978 World Cup, the Netherlands national team allowed the players to travel with their spouses for the tournament in Argentina.



The Dutch side ended up finishing second. Although it may not be the determinant factor, it played a role in the teams' performance.



Maria Cristina Rodríguez Gutierrez, director of sports medicine at the National Autonomous University of Mexico argues that the narrative that sex affects payer performance stems from coaches' training.



According to Gutierrez, a professional player can have sex before matches if he or she avoids cigarettes and alcohol, goes to bed early and drinks plenty of water.



"Every athlete or player, professional or amateur, can have sex as long as he or she goes to bed early, hydrates, avoids mood-altering drinks and cigarettes, because all this has a negative impact on their body," she said as quoted by ccnn.com.



In conclusion, the scientific aspect of sex helping players or athletes to concentrate before matches or competitions is a verified truth. However, it comes with conditions.







EE/KPE