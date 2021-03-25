Sex Education: Vagina and 24 things everyone wit vagina suppose know

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Most women no too sabi plenty things about dia vagina. Even for dis 21st century, tori about anatomy, monthly changes, hygiene and plenty totori wey dem fit dey experience still dey strange to some women.



Some experts don put together some things wey fit help women understand dia female sexual organ beta.



Di correct word na vulva no be vagina



Di vagina dey inside di body - na di elastic muscular canal wey connect di vulva to di cervix and di uterus. Vulva na di correct word to use wen you dey tok about di external part of di female sex organs.



Na im hold di pubis, urethral opening, clitoris, labia minora and the labia majora and vaginal opening.



External female genitalia



Di external structure of di vulva consist of dilabia majora, dis na di outer lips of di vagina, di labia minora, di inner lips and di clitoris, one highly sensitive, erogenous zone wey get more nerve endings than any other part of woman body.



You no dey pee from your vagina



Dis fit shock you. While men dey pee from their penis, women dey pee from di urethra (one tubular structure wey dey carry piss from di bladder to outside of di body). From front to back, di first hole na di urethra and then di vagina, wey dey above di anus.



Pubic hair - E get why you get am



Public hair get work wey e dey do. E dey serve as protective barrier to di genital tissues and vaginal opening. E also dey prevent infection.



Obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr Jen Gunter say she notice say plenty women dey like shave dia pubic hair. She say e dey okay but e get risk. Dr Gunter add join say waxing or shaving of di pubic hair fit cause microscopic trauma to di skin, plus e fit cause cuts, abrasions, infections.



Painful sex no be shame



Many women dey shy to tok about di pain dem dey experience during kerewa. However, E dey important to know say sex no suppose dey painful.



Sabi pipo advise say If you dey experience any kain pain during kerewa visit your doctor or gynaecologist.



Di vagina dey clean imsef



Di glands wey dey located for di lining of di vagina dey release one fluid wey naturally dey designed to dey lubricate and cleanse di vagina. When you use some kain soaps or cleaning devices, dem fit cause react wit di vagina natural pH balance and cause infections like thrush. To avoid dis, apply soap for di outer labia only.



Dr Gunter say you no need use anything clean inside di vagina. She warn against using scented douches as e fit increase di risk of catching sexually transmitted infections. Steaming, another trend, no dey necessary, e fit lead to burns.



You fit clean di outer part of di vulval area when necessary wit water or a gentle cleanser.



Vaginal cells dey replace themselves every 96 hours - e dey quick heal.



To catch still STD dey possible even wit condoms



You still fit catch some STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) even if you use condom. STDs like herpes, HPV, pubic lice and molluscum contagiosum still dey transferable.



Dis na because di vulva still fit touch di blocus (or vice versa), during sex and dis fit cause infection.



Few women dey get orgasm from vaginal penetration



Most women no dey reach climax through vaginal penetration and sometimes dey need clitoral stimulation before dem fit experience orgasm.



Dem fit achieve orgasm through masturbation, manual or cunnilingual stimulation by a sexual partner.



Lubrication dey important during kerewa



Plenty lubrication of di vagina dey prevent painful sex and tissue tearing. Vaginal lubrication dey affected by di level of oestrogen for di body. Things like using birth control, menopause and breastfeeding fit change di oestrogen levels.



Di lower your oestrogen levels, di more difficult e go dey for your vagina to lubricate naturally.



As women dey grow old, di natural lubrication go dey dry up. Dem fit begin topical oestrogen treatments or manufactured vaginal lubricants to lubricate.



If you get very dry vagina, you fit speak to your doctor and get solution.



Rest your vagina afta you born pikin



Whether you do operation (C-section) or you born naturally, most physicians dey recommend taking at least four to six weeks off before you begin kerewa, make di vagina for fit heal well-well.



Orgasms dey help wit period pain



To dey get orgasm fit help relieve menstrual pain. Dis na because of di increase of blood flow wey dey occur during climaxing. In addition, when you orgasm, your uterine muscles go contract and release chemicals di brain wey go generate one natural pain reliever for menstrual cramps.



Getting older fit affect di vagina



Afta years of doing periods and maybe to born children, di ovaries go stop to dey produce eggs and menstruation go stop.



Di amount of hormones for di body wey dey keep women fertile go drop dramatically - and low levels of oestrogen, in particular, dey affect di vagina and vulva.



To dey mess from di vagina dey real



Vaginal farting wey pipo sabi as "queefing", go happun to most women at some point for dia lives, especially during exercise and intercourse.



Dis na because air dey escape from vagina and e go make dem dey mess.



Pregnancy and childbirth fit change your vagina



Pregnancy and childbirth fit change di vagina in plenty ways;





During pregnancy levels of di hormone oestrogen wey dey present dey very high, to make your vagina dey well lubricated. Afta you born, e go drop and e go make vaginal di tissues to shrink and to dey thin, wey most time dey lead to feelings of dryness.



Immediately afta natural childbirth, di vagina and perineum (di area wey dey between di vagina and anus) go dey very tender and even painful.



If you get tear during child birth or you do episiotomy, you fit get wound wey go cause pain during sex.



Di size and shape of your vagina fit change, and you you go discover say your vagina dey wider than before.



Pelvic floor muscle tone fit change, and dis fit affect di strength of orgasms (although Kegel exercises fit help restore di muscle tone to how e dey before).

Before you start, make sure say you dey strengthen di right muscles. First pretend like say you dey try hold yourself not to pee or mess by holding.



If you dey toilet, physically try stop your pee midway before you pee am finish. You go feel that contraction for your pelvic floor. Wit di empty bladder, sit or lie down.



Den begin to dey breathe in deeply as you dey squeeze your pelvic floor muscles and hold dem tight for like eight seconds. No tighten your thighs, chest, stomach or buttock muscles.



Relax and release di pelvic floor muscles afta a count of ten.



Continue to repeat dis exercise three times everyday.

Every single woman get different vagina odour sake of dia choice of fabric, from wetin dem like use as underwear, level of hygiene, diet, gland secretion and unique mix of internal bacteria.Di quality and quantity of vaginal discharge dey change sake of di different stages of your menstrual cycle. E usually dey be like off white wey look creamy tint when your cycle wan start.Small-small, di amount of discharge go dey increase as you dey near ovulation.When ovulation start, di discharge go dey thick small and e go dey pull when you touch am.E dey recommended make women do Kegel exercises afta dem born pikin to strengthen di vaginal muscles again. Kegels dey easy to do and you fit do am anywhere at any time.In order for sperm to survive and swim inside di vagina, di vagina dey maintain acidic environment wit a pH balance of 4.5.Douching dey considered to be more harmful than beneficial as e dey disrupt di natural balance of bacteria and fit lead to infection.Most women no dey ejaculate during orgasm, but if you do, beta for you. Female ejaculation fit occur as di result of two different phenomena wey most pipo no sabi.Ejaculation dey produced in a small amount wit a milky or cloudy appearance, e dey comot from di paraurethral glands wey dey inside di urethra. for women wey dey experience ejaculation, di sensation dey orgasmic and e different from wen women dey piss.Dis two structures resemble well-well. Just like di penis, di clitoris get di frenulum (di small fold and ridge of di skin wey support di motion) and a prepuce (or 'clitoral hood' na fold of skin wey cover am).Di clitoral hood dey comprised of di same kind of tissues wey make up di foreskin for males. Like di penis, di clitoris get erectile tissues wey dey stand upon arousal.Every woman vulva dey different, some labia majora (outer lips) dey inside and some hang down, some dey symmetrical and others asymmetrical. You get both long and short outer lips.Labia minora also different for dia appearance and size, and e dey important to remember that when you dey compare yourself to porn stars, many of dem don do labiaplasty procedures to cosmetically change di appearance of di labia minora.Di colour of vulvar anatomy also dey completely different from one individual to another, some get light pink, others na dark brown, etc.Di vaginal canal dey one angle for your body, dis na why sometimes during kerewa or wen you dey put tampon, e go be like say you dey hit wall.Women get their own version of di condition dem dey call 'blue balls' wey na men dey normally experience am. Na discomfort for di penis and/or testicles sake of sexual frustration.