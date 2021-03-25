Sex Education: Vagina and 24 things everyone wit vagina suppose know

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 25 March 2021
Most women no too sabi plenty things about dia vagina. Even for dis 21st century, tori about anatomy, monthly changes, hygiene and plenty totori wey dem fit dey experience still dey strange to some women.
Some experts don put together some things wey fit help women understand dia female sexual organ beta.
Di correct word na vulva no be vagina
Di vagina dey inside di body - na di elastic muscular canal wey connect di vulva to di cervix and di uterus. Vulva na di correct word to use wen you dey tok about di external part of di female sex organs.
Na im hold di pubis, urethral opening, clitoris, labia minora and the labia majora and vaginal opening.
External female genitalia
Di external structure of di vulva consist of dilabia majora, dis na di outer lips of di vagina, di labia minora, di inner lips and di clitoris, one highly sensitive, erogenous zone wey get more nerve endings than any other part of woman body.
You no dey pee from your vagina
Dis fit shock you. While men dey pee from their penis, women dey pee from di urethra (one tubular structure wey dey carry piss from di bladder to outside of di body). From front to back, di first hole na di urethra and then di vagina, wey dey above di anus.
Pubic hair - E get why you get am
Public hair get work wey e dey do. E dey serve as protective barrier to di genital tissues and vaginal opening. E also dey prevent infection.
Obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr Jen Gunter say she notice say plenty women dey like shave dia pubic hair. She say e dey okay but e get risk. Dr Gunter add join say waxing or shaving of di pubic hair fit cause microscopic trauma to di skin, plus e fit cause cuts, abrasions, infections.
Painful sex no be shame
Many women dey shy to tok about di pain dem dey experience during kerewa. However, E dey important to know say sex no suppose dey painful.
Sabi pipo advise say If you dey experience any kain pain during kerewa visit your doctor or gynaecologist.
Di vagina dey clean imsef
Di glands wey dey located for di lining of di vagina dey release one fluid wey naturally dey designed to dey lubricate and cleanse di vagina. When you use some kain soaps or cleaning devices, dem fit cause react wit di vagina natural pH balance and cause infections like thrush. To avoid dis, apply soap for di outer labia only.
Dr Gunter say you no need use anything clean inside di vagina. She warn against using scented douches as e fit increase di risk of catching sexually transmitted infections. Steaming, another trend, no dey necessary, e fit lead to burns.
You fit clean di outer part of di vulval area when necessary wit water or a gentle cleanser.
Vaginal cells dey replace themselves every 96 hours - e dey quick heal.
To catch still STD dey possible even wit condoms
You still fit catch some STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) even if you use condom. STDs like herpes, HPV, pubic lice and molluscum contagiosum still dey transferable.
Dis na because di vulva still fit touch di blocus (or vice versa), during sex and dis fit cause infection.
Few women dey get orgasm from vaginal penetration
Most women no dey reach climax through vaginal penetration and sometimes dey need clitoral stimulation before dem fit experience orgasm.
Dem fit achieve orgasm through masturbation, manual or cunnilingual stimulation by a sexual partner.
Lubrication dey important during kerewa
Plenty lubrication of di vagina dey prevent painful sex and tissue tearing. Vaginal lubrication dey affected by di level of oestrogen for di body. Things like using birth control, menopause and breastfeeding fit change di oestrogen levels.
Di lower your oestrogen levels, di more difficult e go dey for your vagina to lubricate naturally.
As women dey grow old, di natural lubrication go dey dry up. Dem fit begin topical oestrogen treatments or manufactured vaginal lubricants to lubricate.
If you get very dry vagina, you fit speak to your doctor and get solution.
Rest your vagina afta you born pikin
Whether you do operation (C-section) or you born naturally, most physicians dey recommend taking at least four to six weeks off before you begin kerewa, make di vagina for fit heal well-well.
Orgasms dey help wit period pain
To dey get orgasm fit help relieve menstrual pain. Dis na because of di increase of blood flow wey dey occur during climaxing. In addition, when you orgasm, your uterine muscles go contract and release chemicals di brain wey go generate one natural pain reliever for menstrual cramps.
Getting older fit affect di vagina
Afta years of doing periods and maybe to born children, di ovaries go stop to dey produce eggs and menstruation go stop.
Di amount of hormones for di body wey dey keep women fertile go drop dramatically - and low levels of oestrogen, in particular, dey affect di vagina and vulva.
To dey mess from di vagina dey real
Vaginal farting wey pipo sabi as "queefing", go happun to most women at some point for dia lives, especially during exercise and intercourse.
Dis na because air dey escape from vagina and e go make dem dey mess.
Pregnancy and childbirth fit change your vagina
Pregnancy and childbirth fit change di vagina in plenty ways;