Seven things you need to know about Tariq Lamptey as he turns 22

Described as a very pacey player who offers a lot in both attack and defense, Ghana’s right back, Tariq Lamptey has grown to become one of the best players in his position.



Tariq Lamptey’s burst into the football scene came after impressing in his debut game for Chelsea.



As Tariq Lamptey celebrates his 22nd birthday, here are some facts to know about the young right back.



1. Born on the 30th of September 2000 in Hillingdon, London, Tariq Nii-Lante Lamptey was birthed by a Ghanaian family who relocated to London.



2. Tariq’s father, Ahmed Lamptey enrolled him in Chelsea FC’s academy to nurture his talent as a footballer at the age of eight. It didn’t take long for him to make an impression in the club as he moved up the academy ranks very quickly and he thrived in most games he featured in.



3. The right-back quickly shot to fame when he helped the Blues win the U-18 Premier League and had 11 assists in the 2017/2018 season. The player was rewarded with his first professional contract by Chelsea after his talent was heavily recognized by his coaches.



4. Tariq made his debut for the Chelsea senior team under Frank Lampard in the 2019/2020 English Premier League season in a London Derby against Arsenal. The defender made two appearances for Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup before being transferred to Brighton and Hove Albion.



5. Lamptey played for England U-21 making his debut in a 2–1 away victory over Austria U21 in a 2021 European Championship. The young right-back made 20 appearances for the Young Lions before switching nationalities to Ghana.



6. Tariq Lamptey made his debut for Ghana’s senior national team on September 23rd against Brazil as he came on as a substitute in the game.



7. Although the player is yet to enjoy achievements after turning pro, Tariq was part of Chelsea’s under 18 squad that won an unprecedented quadruple trophy in a season including the u18 Premier League.



