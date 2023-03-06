Seven heaven - Social media users mock Man United over 7-0 defeat to Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Record holders Manchester United have become a mockery on social media after 'tasting' their worst results in the English Premier League in 92 years.



The newly-crowned Carabao Cup winners were reduced to nothing and disgraced at Anfield, with Liverpool getting their heaviest victory over their age-long rivals Manchester United.



Shipping seven goals without reply has seen United slip to their joint-heaviest defeat of all-time in competitive action since the club was founded in 1878.



The victory was a statement victory for, Liverpool as they tried to put their house in order as they eye a spot in the top four despite a devastating start to the season.



A brace from Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and a goal from Roberto Firmino sealed the seven-goal victory for Liverpool.



Manchester United was heavily mocked on social media as their fans had nowhere to hide on various platforms, with Liverpool and rival fans having the pleasure to troll them.



For United, though, this was a damaging reality check just a week after their triumphant Carabao Cup final victory.



Check out some of the reactions below:





SEVEN HEAVEN FOR LIVERPOOL ???? pic.twitter.com/m0i3Vj8LHC — Four Football (@4brfofficial) March 5, 2023

SEVEN HEAVEN. inexplicable, illogical, irrational, scarcely digestible rarely conceivable. This is Liverpool as you remember them and Manchester United as they would rather forget pic.twitter.com/zbSJaAX8xt — Mohamed Jul Bah (@Mohamed_Julzee) March 5, 2023

It's seven heaven for Liverpool! ???? pic.twitter.com/UUkvOv36GQ — 9ine millee (@Imran_9ine) March 5, 2023

The 2nd half was a lot quieter at the bar ???? #LiverpoolFC #sevenheaven pic.twitter.com/kLVFBcPV6B — Kris Jones ????????‍???? (@KrisJones4) March 5, 2023

It's seven heaven for Liverpool FC! ????

One to remember! pic.twitter.com/mzoJe3vbwx — IG ‘Trust In KLOPP’ (@imran_IGG) March 5, 2023

Felt the need to share this simply because it has Peter Drury as the commentator ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gHDBTJnP8 — Nic Rojas (@Nic_Rojas_99) March 6, 2023

Firminooooo,, Bobby Seven Heaven!!!!!!????????????????????- Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United Peter Drury crazy commentary ???????? @betikaKe pic.twitter.com/EZCecBETmD — Arap Uria (@arapuria) March 6, 2023

The man of seven heaven pic.twitter.com/2anHEB0Yko — @kabillz_manuel???? (@KabillzM) March 5, 2023

It's seven heaven for Liverpool FC! ???? pic.twitter.com/wGM3WNUcv3 — MKN Sarawak ???????? (@MKNSarawak) March 6, 2023

It's seven heaven for Liverpool Fc⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hTluXpHQ42 — abdikadikr abdi (@abdikadikr) March 5, 2023

Seven heaven goals. Man United...look. pic.twitter.com/5m9vtoWPIC — B r i a n ???????????????? (@chups2020) March 5, 2023

Seven heaven!

Thank you Liverpool and Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/XAn8ZaWytj — Saida Shrestha (@saidashrestha19) March 5, 2023

This is the best day ever!

Seven heaven pic.twitter.com/svE43gqOrB — Pranay Bansod (@pranay_bansod_) March 5, 2023