Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seven heaven - Social media users mock Man United over 7-0 defeat to Liverpool

Record holders Manchester United have become a mockery on social media after 'tasting' their worst results in the English Premier League in 92 years.

The newly-crowned Carabao Cup winners were reduced to nothing and disgraced at Anfield, with Liverpool getting their heaviest victory over their age-long rivals Manchester United.

Shipping seven goals without reply has seen United slip to their joint-heaviest defeat of all-time in competitive action since the club was founded in 1878.

The victory was a statement victory for, Liverpool as they tried to put their house in order as they eye a spot in the top four despite a devastating start to the season.

A brace from Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and a goal from Roberto Firmino sealed the seven-goal victory for Liverpool.

Manchester United was heavily mocked on social media as their fans had nowhere to hide on various platforms, with Liverpool and rival fans having the pleasure to troll them.

For United, though, this was a damaging reality check just a week after their triumphant Carabao Cup final victory.

