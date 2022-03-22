Seven Black Stars players start training ahead of Nigeria game

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Seven Black Stars players opened training ahead of the crunch tie against the Super on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The players present included Arsenal star Thomas Partey, young winger Fatawu Issahaku, who is now based in Portugal, Edmund Addo, goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, right-back Andy Yiadom, and Belgium-based goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.



Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



Players who jetted into town on Monday evening were excluded from the training session whiles others are expected to troop in the coming days.



Ghana expects to get a full house by Tuesday before they jet off to Kumasi to wrap up preparation for the match.



They will hold three training sessions in Kumasi on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the game comes off on Friday .



Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.